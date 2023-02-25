  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Red, black and green ballot boxes marked "Presidential," "Senatorial" and "House of Representative"
Nearly 90 million voters were eligible to take part in Nigeria's general electionImage: Uwais Abubakar Idris/DW
PoliticsNigeria

Nigeria: Voting ends amid security concerns

Isaac Mugabi
11 minutes ago

Voting is still underway in some parts of Nigeria, hours after the official close of polling stations. Attacks and acts of vandalism prevented some voters from casting ballots for a new president and government.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NypC

Polls in Nigeria's general election closed at 13:30 GMT. However, attacks on electoral facilities and vandalism of ballot boxes in Lagos and Bayelsa states hindered the process.

Electoral authorities gave voters more time in areas where delays were experienced and pledged to ensure that voters who had been waiting would have until Sunday to cast their ballots.

Nigeria election: DW's Amaka Okoye in Kano

Calm in the capital Abuja

In the capital Abuja, the situation at polling stations visited by DW correspondents was calm. Voting materials at some polling stations did not arrive on time while some voters could not find their names on the voters's register and left venues in frustration.

An election official inks a voter's thumb
Image: Uwais Abubakar Idris/DW

"I have been to two polling stations in my neighborhood, but I can't find my name," Chinyere, a resident of Nyanya on the city's outskirts, told DW.

"I can't keep on walking from one place to another. I'm tired, as you can see," a visibly heavy pregnant Chinyere added.

Some of the reasons polling stations didn't open on time are the perennial logistics during Nigeria's elections, the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, told a press briefing.

Election body cites security challenges

"Another contributing factor was insecurity. For instance, INEC couldn't deploy in Rivers state because bandits attacked electoral offices," Yakubu told a press briefing.

In Katsina state, thugs attacked electoral officials and stole six of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines that were used to capture biometric data.

However, the INEC chief said, "security agencies could only recover three of the six BVAS devices. Police are on the hunt for the thugs."

A mortar attack at INEC facilities in Gwoza, Borno state caused injuries to many people who are now hospitalized, Yakubu said.

"We will continue to protect the process to ensure that the electoral process is conducted freely and fairly."

DW's Flourish Chukwurah in state of Anambra

Edited by Benita van Eyssen

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Nigeria Wahlen 2023

Nigeria election 2023: Breaking it down

Nigeria election 2023: Breaking it down

More than 93 million Nigerian voters are expected to vote on Saturday to pick their new president. Opinion polls suggest a tight race. DW looks at what's at stake.
PoliticsFebruary 23, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Soldiers peer out from a tank in theTransnistrian 'capital' of Tiraspol in April 2019

What does Moscow want with Moldova?

Politics32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria Lagos vor Präsidentschaftswahl

Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

Nigeria election 2023 +++ Live blog +++

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

ConflictsFebruary 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Scholz sits with a purple wall behind him. His hands are slightly animated. He is wearing a black suit and navy tie.

Germany's Scholz in India: What's at stake?

Germany's Scholz in India: What's at stake?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Collapsed and damaged buildings in Hatay

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT)

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage