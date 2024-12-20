  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CatastropheNigeria

Nigeria: 35 children killed in stampede at school fair

December 20, 2024

At least 35 children have died after a stampede at a fair that was organized at a school in southwestern southwestern Nigeria. The event organizers have been arrested.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oO2H
Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu offered condolences to 'grieving families who have lost their beloved children' Image: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Thirty-five children have died during a stampede at a school fair in southwestern Nigeria, authorities said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Thursday expressed his "profound sadness over the tragic incident" and offered his condolences to the families of the victims. 

What do we know about the stampede?

The stampede occurred Wednesday at the Islamic High School in Basorun, Oyo State, near the economic hub of Lagos.

At least six others were injured in the crush, according to Osifeso Adewale, a police spokesperson.

State Governor Seyi Makinde called it a "sad day."

Thousands of people had gathered at the school for an event organized for families.

Police officials said they believed that the surge began after event organizers began distributing food and gifts.

Several people, including the principal of the school, have been detained.

Nigeria witnesses deadly stampedes in recent months

In March, two students died and at least 23 people were injured after being crushed by a big crowd that had gathered to collect free bags of rice.

Also that month, at least four people were crushed to death at another place where they were meant to collect cash gifts that would help them pay for food.

rm/jsi (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Port Harcourt city skyline, archive image from 2019

Nigeria: Dozens killed in stampede at church event

Nigeria: Dozens killed in stampede at church event

Over 30 people lost their lives in Nigeria when a crowd waiting for food broke through the gate of the venue where a charity event was to be held, officials have said.
CatastropheMay 28, 2022