Nigeria: Dozens killed in stampede at church event

A stampede in Nigeria's Port Harcourt killed at least 31 people and injured several others, officials said on Saturday.

Initials reports indicated that the tragedy took place at a local church. However, local news outlet Punch reported that the church leaders actually organized the event at the Port Harcourt Polo Club because it had more room. Some citizens apparently started waiting in line as early as Friday for the event that was due to start at 9 a. m. local time on Saturday.

"People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding," said police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko.

Eventually, the crowd broke through the church gate and some of the people at the scene were trampled.

"The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is ongoing," according to Iringe-koko.

