Niger: France 'kills' suspect in murders of aid workers

French armed forces say they have killed a senior "Islamic State" member believed to have been involved in a 2020 attack that left six French aid workers dead.
The French military on Tuesday said it killed a leading member of the so-called "Islamic-State" (IS) who had allegedly been involved in a 2020 attack on French aid workers in Niger.
Six French nationals and their two local guides were killed on a visit to a nature reserve in the West African country. IS claimed responsibility for the attack.
The suspect was killed on Monday by a French drone strike as he was riding a motorcycle, French officials said.
A French unit was sent on the ground to search the area and formally identify him after the airstrike, the military said in a statement. The operation was conducted "in close coordination" with the Niger's authorities, the statement added.
The French military said the latest killing of a senior IS member targeted the expansion of the group in what is known as the three-border region. It added that French armed forces "remain determined to fight the armed terrorist groups with their Sahelian partners and their allies."
The three-border region is located between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali and has been the center of deadly jihadist attacks by IS and al-Qaida affiliates.
In August, the French army said its soldiers killed an IS leader, who had allegedly ordered the 2020 attack, in the tri-border region.
fb/rt (AFP, Reuters)