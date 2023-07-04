  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
SportsBrazil

Neymar fined $3.3 million for breaking environmental rules

40 minutes ago

Brazllian superstar Neymar Jr. was handed a fine for breaking laws regarding the construction of an artificial lake at his multimillion-dollar beachfront house outside Rio de Janeiro.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TNCU
Neymar in his Brazilian yellow jersey
Neymar is among the world's highest paid athletes Image: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. was handed a hefty fine Monday after local authorities found that his sprawling beach house violated environmental rules.

Neymar was fined 16 million Brazilian reais (about $3.33 million or €3.05 million) for illegally building an artificial lake at his property. 

The mansion, estimated to be worth millions, is located in the coastal town of Mangaratiba on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro state in Brazil.

An aerial view of Neymar's beach house mansion near Rio de Janeiro
Neymar's house features a heliport, spa and gymImage: Mauro PIMENTEL/AFP

Project violates rules regarding freshwater sources

Authorities found several environmental violations at the luxury property, where workers were building an artificial lake and beach.

It included "carrying out work subject to environmental control without authorization," capture and diversion of river water without authorization, and "removal of land and suppression of vegetation without authorization."

Authorities cordoned off the site last month and ordered all activity to cease, but Brazilian media reported that Neymar threw a party there and bathed in the lake.

On top of the fine, the case will also be investigated by other environmental control bodies. including the local attorney general's office, the state civil police environmental protection office

Neymar's spokesperson has declined to comment on the matter. 

rm/lo (Reuters, EFE, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Brazil's Neymar arrives at court to stand trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer to FC Barcelona from Santos in 2013

Neymar goes on trial for fraud in Spain

Neymar goes on trial for fraud in Spain

The Paris St. Germain football star faces both jail time and a steep fine for allegedly underreporting his transfer fee in 2013. His parents, as well as former FC Barcelona presidents, are also on trial.
SportsOctober 17, 2022
Neymar, pictured during a Champions League match for Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar hits back at Nike over 'absurd lie'

Neymar hits back at Nike over 'absurd lie'

The US sportswear giant said it ended its deal with Neymar after he failed to cooperate with a sexual assault probe. The PSG striker dubbed that suggestion "an absurd lie."
SportsMay 29, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Police walk past a wall daubed with the slogan "Justice for Nahel"

France riots: Colonial past and racism the root cause?

Politics13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A water oasis surrounded by green plants lies in the desert.

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Nature and Environment18 hours ago04:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man in a suit and a woman in a big red dress

China: More young people reject marriage

China: More young people reject marriage

Society14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism so popular in Germany?

PoliticsJuly 2, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

The final cover of the Wiener Zeitung print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

Austria's Wiener Zeitung publishes final print edition

MediaJuly 2, 202302:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Palestinian youths run for cover amid clashes during an Israeli military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank

Jenin: What you need to know

Jenin: What you need to know

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man (Tesla CEO Elon Musk) presses his fingertips together and smiles

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage