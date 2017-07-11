Neymar goes on trial for fraud in Spain

Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. arrived at court on Monday morning in the Spanish city of Barcelona, where he has been charged with fraud and corruption. Neymar is on trial along with eight other defendants.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence and a fine of €10 million ($9.8 million) from the Paris St. Germain forward.

The allegations relate to Neymar's transfer from Brazilian side Santos to FC Barcelona in 2013. Brazilian investment firm DIS claims that it owned 40% of the rights to his contract and that it lost out on its rightful cut from the deal because the value of the transfer was undersold to them.

Ex-Barca president faces five years

Also on trial alongside the Brazil national team star are his parents as well as former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues and former Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell.

Rosell is facing the heaviest possible punishment, with prosecutors seeking five years in jail. They are also asking that Barca pay a €8.4 million fine.

"Neymar, with the connivance of his parents and the boards of directors of Barcelona and Santos, betrayed the trust of my clients," DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser said last week.

"The real cost of the transaction (between Santos and Barcelona) was 82 million euros, and only 17 million appeared as the official transfer," Nasser added.

Neymar is expected to testify on Friday, though that is possibly subject to change.

