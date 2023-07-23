  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Heat and drought
SportsNew Zealand

New Zealand's World Cup team evacuated after hotel fire

Roshni Majumdar
11 minutes ago

The national Women's World Cup team, or the Football Ferns, was evacuated after a fire broke out at their hotel in Auckland. This is the second security incident since the start of the tournament this week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UH7P
The New Zealand Women's World Cup team pose for a group photo before their official match against Norway on July 20, 2023
Co-hosts New Zealand, seen here, and Australia, both began the tournament with 1-0 winsImage: Andrew Cornaga/AP Photo/picture alliance

New Zealand's Women's World Cup team was evacuated briefly on Saturday after several small fires broke out at their hotel in Auckland, local media reported.

All team members are accounted for and safe, authorities said.

Police charged a 34-year-old man with burglary and arson, the Associated Press reported. 

New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup. Saturday's fire was the second security incident in the three days since the World Cup tournament began.

A rare shooting in Auckland hours before the official opening of the competition at a construction site in Auckland had raised concerns among officials and the public.

But there was no indication the shooting was tied to the game.

A moment of silence for the victims was held before New Zealand defeated Norway 1-0 in the first match on July 20.

Deadly shooting in New Zealand ahead of women's World Cup

What do we know about the incident at the hotel?

At about 7:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT/UTC) Saturday, the national women's football team, or the Football Ferns, was evacuated from the Pullman Hotel in downtown Auckland.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation, according to the New Zealand Herald newspaper.

Police said they considered the fire to be suspicious, but no other details were disclosed.

The New Zealand team will continue group games at the tournament on Tuesday with a match against the Philippines in Wellington.

Edited by: Alex Berry

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The burnt facilities of a hotel in the village of Kiotari on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Greece: Rhodes wildfire forces thousands to flee

Catastrophe6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Salama Masha

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

Society18 hours ago03:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

Activists of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress take part in a demonstration against ongoing ethnic violence in India's north-eastern state of Manipur

India: Further reports of sexual violence emerge in Manipur

India: Further reports of sexual violence emerge in Manipur

Crime3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Close up of an eye being examined

Healthcare: Germany seeks to avoid sell-out

Healthcare: Germany seeks to avoid sell-out

Society15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Government president and candidate for re-election, Pedro Sanchez, participates in a campaign rally for the 23J

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

PoliticsJuly 21, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

LiteratureJuly 21, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage