  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27
War in Ukraine
People stand outside the executive wing of the New Zealand Parliament complex, popularly known as "Beehive" because of the building’s shape, in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand parliament must discuss the option of lowering the voting age to 16 following a court rulingImage: Praveen Menon/REUTERS
PoliticsNew Zealand

New Zealand to vote on lowering voting age to 16

6 minutes ago

Lawmakers will have to discuss the possibility of lowering the voting age in New Zealand after the country's Supreme Court said the current rules amounted to discrimination.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JoZr

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that lawmakers will be asked to vote on lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 following a top-level court decision.

The country's Supreme Court ruled on Monday that not allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote amounted to discrimination, in line with New Zealand's Bill of Rights.

Ardern said that she supported the move, but campaigners admit that it will be difficult to get the 75% support needed from lawmakers to pass the legislation.

The court's ruling means that parliament must discuss the issue, but it does not oblige parliament to change the voting age.

Youth campaigners welcome court decision

"I personally support a decrease in the voting age but it is not a matter simply for me or even the government,'' the prime minister said. "Any change in electoral law of this nature requires 75% of parliamentarians' support.''

Campaigners welcomed the decision, with co-director of Make It 16 campaign, Sanat Singh, calling it "a huge day."

Jacinda Ardern pictured at a press conference in September 2022
The New Zealand PM said she was in favor of lowering the voting age, but the changes would need to be endorsed by at least 75% of the country's lawmakersImage: Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald/AP/picture alliance

"This is historic not only for our campaign, but for the country," the 18-year-old said, pointing to an array of issues such as climate change that have an existential impact on young people.

"That's why I think it's really important to get all hands on deck to make sure we can have a stronger future," he said.

"The government and parliament cannot ignore such a clear legal and moral message. They must let us vote," the campaign's other co-director Caeden Tipler added.

First step

Protection against discrimination in New Zealand begins at 16 which ultimately led the Supreme Court to side with campaigners who argued that since 16-year-olds can drive and pay taxes, they should also be able to vote.

Several other countries, such as Austria, Brazil and Cuba, already allow voting from the age of 16, while other countries are debating lowering their voting age.

While New Zealand's two main conservative opposition parties will likely block the legislation after opposition leader Christopher Luxon said such a move is "not something we support," campaigners hope the country can at least take the first step.

Singh suggested lowering the voting age for council elections to 16 as this would only require a simple majority rather than a supermajority.

He also believes that support for lowering the voting age in general elections will continue to grow over the next few years.

ab/dj (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Iranian people protest against Islamic Republic regime in Sanandaj city in the northwestern Kurdistan region

Iran: Rights groups warn of crackdown in Kurdish Mahabad

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People carrying cups and buckets as they dig for water in a dry riverbed in southern Madagascar.

Digging for water in a Madagascar riverbed

Digging for water in a Madagascar riverbed

Food SecurityNovember 19, 202203:41 min
More from Africa

Asia

Tokayev, in a dark suit and red tie, sits behind a desk at a summit meeting

A new era for Kazakhstan's reelected president?

A new era for Kazakhstan's reelected president?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin's Friedrichstrasse pictured in mid-November 2022

Berlin reopens Friedrichstrasse boulevard to cars

Berlin reopens Friedrichstrasse boulevard to cars

Society47 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Bin overflows with rubbish and plastic bottles against a deep blue sky and a palm tree

Spain's new recycling rules launch war on waste

Spain's new recycling rules launch war on waste

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 19, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

A general view inside the stadium before the match, with a veiled spectator looking on

World Cup 2022: Football begins in Qatar

World Cup 2022: Football begins in Qatar

Sports12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Intense winter storm brings multiple feet of snow to Buffalo area.

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

ClimateNovember 19, 202201:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage