  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
It was not immediately clear whether Ardern would attempt to travel again once the weather clearsImage: Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald/AP/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentNew Zealand

Ardern's Antarctica flight turns back amid bad weather

12 minutes ago

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's four-day trip to Antarctica was to mark the 65th anniversary of Scott Base — the nation's research station on the ice-covered continent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IdCF

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's plan for a four-day trip to Antarctica has been upended by bad weather on the cold, ice-covered continent.  

The C130 Hercules military aircraft she was traveling on had to turn back midflight on Tuesday due to poor weather at McMurdo Sound, where several international research stations are based, a New Zealand government statement said.

"Safety is our number one focus when flying to the coldest, windiest, remotest place on Earth so this is not uncommon," a spokesperson for the government agency Antarctica New Zealand said.

It was not immediately clear whether Ardern would attempt to travel again once the weather clears.

Glaciers melting faster than thought

What's the reason behind her trip?

The prime minister's visit was to mark the 65th anniversary of Scott Base — the nation's research station on the remote and frigid continent.

Ardern stressed New Zealand's commitment to Antarctic research last week.

"Antarctic research is urgently needed to understand past and future climates, how we are affecting Antarctica, and how Antarctica will affect us," she said.

New Zealand is one of seven countries, including Australia, France and Chile, with a territorial claim to Antarctica.

sri/jsi (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rishi Sunak leaves the campaign office in London

Rishi Sunak to be Britain's new prime minister

Politics13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Nigerian student finds safety in Berlin

Nigerian student finds safety in Berlin

Society18 hours ago05:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Sniper Thu Rain stares down the scope of his rifle

Inside Myanmar's anti-junta rebel forces

Inside Myanmar's anti-junta rebel forces

Conflicts13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

elderly woman sitting on her sofa, wrapped in a woolen scarf, holding a cup of hot tea

Germans gear up for winter based on TikTok trends

Germans gear up for winter based on TikTok trends

Society15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainische Einheit in der Provinz Kherson

Love wins on Ukraine front line

Love wins on Ukraine front line

Conflicts9 hours ago02:59 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Elnaz Rekabi on the climbing wall

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

Sports16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Harvey Weinstein, with two uniformed police officers in the background

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

Culture15 hours ago02:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage