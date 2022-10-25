Ardern's Antarctica flight turns back amid bad weather

The C130 Hercules military aircraft she was traveling on had to turn back midflight on Tuesday due to poor weather at McMurdo Sound, where several international research stations are based, a New Zealand government statement said.
"Safety is our number one focus when flying to the coldest, windiest, remotest place on Earth so this is not uncommon," a spokesperson for the government agency Antarctica New Zealand said.
It was not immediately clear whether Ardern would attempt to travel again once the weather clears.
What's the reason behind her trip?
The prime minister's visit was to mark the 65th anniversary of Scott Base — the nation's research station on the remote and frigid continent.
Ardern stressed New Zealand's commitment to Antarctic research last week.