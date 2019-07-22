New Zealand: Sky TV fined for airing Christchurch footage

Sky TV New Zealand has been fined for airing a number of clips from the alleged Christchurch attacker's livestream video while it was covering the deadly shootings at two mosques in March.

New Zealand's Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) said it had decided to fine Sky News NZ $4,000 (€2,316, $2,567) for its coverage of the March 15 attacks which left 51 people dead and many others injured.

The BSA found that "while the broadcast as a whole was newsworthy and had a high level of public interest, the clips themselves contained disturbing violent content."

This footage "had the potential to cause significant distress to members of the public, and particularly to the family and friends of victims and the wider Muslim community in New Zealand," the BSA said.

New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims Call for global action At Friday's memorial in a Christchurch park, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on her country to "be the nation that discovers the cure" to the irrational hate and fear thought to be behind the March 15 mosque attacks. But she freely admitted that New Zealand itself was not immune to such "viruses." She has won praise from around the world for the way she has dealt with the tragedy.

New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims A nation mourns Thousands gathered for the memorial service at North Hagley Park. New Zealand has seen many outpourings of grief and condemnation after the attack, and its leaders have taken immediate action to tighten the country's previously lax gun laws. Military-style semi-automatic and automatic firearms like those used in the March 15 attack are to be banned from April 11.

New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims Singing for peace and harmony Among those performing at the Christchurch ceremony was Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens. Islam, himself a Muslim convert, performed his song "Peace Train." "Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were snatched away in that evil carnage while they were worshipping at the mosque two weeks ago," he said before his performance.

New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims National grief The shootings by the suspected Australian gunman also left many people injured. Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel called the atrocity "an attack on us all." But, she said, in the end a deed aimed at dividing people had "united us" instead. Services were also held in several other New Zealand cities.

New Zealand holds memorial for mosque attack victims Speaking of forgiveness The service in Christchurch was also attended by numerous dignitaries, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Among those who spoke was Farid Ahmed, the husband of Husna Ahmed, one of those who died in the attack in the Al Noor mosque. He told the crowd he had forgiven the shooter because of his beliefs. "I don't want to have a heart that is boiling like a volcano," Ahmed said. Author: Timothy Jones



Potential harm greater than public interest

The BSA also concluded that the clips risked glorifying the suspected attacker and promoting his messages.

"The degree of potential harm that could be caused to audiences was greater than the level of public interest," the BSA said, adding that it had found overall that the clips should not have been aired.

The footage was a retransmission of a 24-hour feed from Sky News Australia which is a separate company from pay TV platform Sky New Zealand.

A day after the attack, Sky New Zealand said on Twitter it had removed the Australian 24-hour news channel from its platform because of the distressing footage.

Four days after the massacre New Zealand's chief censor classified the Christchurch shooting clip as "objectionable," meaning its broadcast or sharing is now illegal.

Three further complaints relating to other broadcasters' coverage where a "very brief excerpt" from the livestream was screened as well as footage of identifiable victims as they were taken into hospital were not upheld.

Watch video 01:53 Share New Zealand weapon buyback Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3M2F1 New Zealand weapon buyback kicks off

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.