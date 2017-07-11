 New Zealand: Man stabs 5 in supermarket knife attack | News | DW | 10.05.2021

News

New Zealand: Man stabs 5 in supermarket knife attack

Police have arrested a man who stabbed five people at a supermarket in Dunedin in southern New Zealand. Three people are in a critical condition.

First responders take a victim to an ambulance outside a Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin

Three of the injured were transferred to intensive care, authorities said

New Zealand police say they have arrested a suspect after five people were stabbed at a supermarket in the city of Dunedin on Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said police had assured her that the attack did not appear to be terror-related.

How did the attack unfold?

Police said the attack took place at a Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin, on New Zealand's southern island, at about 2:30 p.m. local time (0230GMT/UTC).

Witnesses told local media a man carrying two knives had stabbed staff, as well as bystanders who tried to stop him and pin him down.

People reported a chaotic scene as people began screaming and running toward the store exits.

Health authorities said three of the wounded individuals had been admitted to intensive care, with one admitted to a general ward and the other discharged.

Police take a suspect into custody near the Countdown supermarket in central Dunedin

Police took a suspect into custody, and were apparently not seeking anyone else in relation to the attack

Police not seeking more suspects

The incident is highly unusual for New Zealand, which was profoundly shocked in March 2019, when a white supremacist gunman murdered 51 Muslim worshippers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said police had assured her the Dunedin attack did not have security implications.

"At this stage, there's nothing to suggest from the police's perspective that this is what they would define as a domestic terror event," she told reporters.

The prime minister added that police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident and thanked customers who had tried to intervene.

"I want to acknowledge early reports of bystanders who have taken action in order to protect those around them... these are courageous acts and we are thinking of the families," she said.

The supermarket chain said its staff had been "shocked and devastated" by the attack.

"Our priority right now is our injured team members and caring for our wider team in the wake of this extremely traumatic event," said a message on the company website.

"We are deeply upset that customers who tried to help our team members were also injured."

  • Bloodied bandages on the road following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'There was blood everywhere'

    A witness said "there was blood everywhere," after a right-wing terror attack on two New Zealand mosques killed 50 on Friday. Another witness saw a man in black enter the Al Noor mosque during prayers in Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing, adding that he saw several dead on the scene. As of Friday afternoon 48 people, including children, were being treated for gunshot wounds.

  • A view of the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, taken in 2014.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Twin attacks target two mosques

    Police asked all mosques across New Zealand to close while they hunted those responsible for the twin attacks. Al Noor mosque (above) is approximately 7 kilometers across the city from Linwood Mosque, the site of the second shooting.

  • A police officer responds following shooting at Linwood in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    City on lockdown

    Police initially arrested four people, two of them armed, and later charged one with murder. An Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, is alleged to have filmed himself carrying out the shooting and streamed it on social media. A manifesto was also published online, praising white men who had carried out similar massacres. It also called US President Donald Trump a "symbol of renewed white identity."

  • AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) push back members of the public following a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand,, March 15, 2019

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'Atmosphere of fear'

    The attacker's stated aim was to "create an atmosphere of fear" and "incite violence" against Muslims. Police said they recovered several guns from the mosques and two explosive devices in two vehicles at the scene. While the suspects were unknown to police, they said the attack appeared to have been well planned. Police were not searching for other suspects, but were on alert

  • A police officer stands gurad during Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, providing extra security after the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Narrow escape as shock spreads

    The world reacted in shock. Anger spread in some countries and security was heightened at prayers at this mosque in Bangladesh as news was released that the Bangladeshi cricket team had narrowly escaped the shooting. The players had arrived at one of the mosques as the attack was unfolding when they heard gunshots.

  • Jacinda Ardern (Getty Images/M. Tantrum)

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    'One of New Zealand's darkest days'

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the attack as terrorism, calling it "one of New Zealand’s darkest days." "Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here...They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not," she said.

  • Palestinians perform funeral prayer in absentia for those who lost their lives during twin terror attacks in New Zealand mosques after performing Friday prayer at Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem on March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    World in mourning

    Friday sermons across the world were dominated by grief and prayers for the lives lost in the attack. Prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (here) mourned the victims. Demonstrations in other major cities such as Sydney, Istanbul and London condemned global terror.

  • Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media outside New Zealand House, following Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, in London, Britain March 15, 2019.

    Christchurch grieves right-wing terror attack

    Dismay at 'senseless violence'

    Leaders across the world expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside New Zealand House in London. Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed solidarity against "racist hatred," and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it an "attack on all of us." Queen Elizabeth was "deeply saddened," while other leaders expressed their outrage at hate speech.

    Author: Tom Allinson


rc/rt (AFP, AP)

 

