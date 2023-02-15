  1. Skip to content
Flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in Awatoto, near the city of Napier
New Zealand declared a national state of emergency on TuesdayImage: AFP/Getty Images
CatastropheNew Zealand

New Zealand: Deadly Cyclone Gabrielle subsides

39 minutes ago

New Zealand is grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle which has left thousands displaced and at least three people dead. Several areas are short of food and water.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NUQr

New Zealand's authorities on Wednesday confirmed the deaths of three people while thousands have been displaced in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle which led to floods, destruction of roads, helicopter rescue missions and a shortage of essential supplies.

Gabrielle, which made landfall in the country on Sunday before wreaking havoc on the east coast of the North Island, had weakened and moved away by Wednesday morning.

"We thankfully are through the worst of the storm but we're not out of danger yet," Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said during a media briefing.

"This is a significant disaster and is going to take many weeks for those areas most affected to recover," he said, adding that the country was in it for the "long haul." 

Three bodies found

Of the three deaths that authorities confirmed, one body was found in a beach community near Auckland, close to where a fire fighter went missing on Sunday after a landslide.

Two bodies were found in the Hawke's Bay region on the east coast of the North Island — one of the worst hit regions.

Three quarters of New Zealand's 5 million population lives on the North Island.

Evacuations continue

Rescue teams continue to help those affected by the storm which caused incessant rains and flash floods. The government is said to be especially worried about the Hawke's Bay region which is full of agricultural land, rugged mountains and hard-to-reach towns.

 "There's still gaps in our knowledge. Some areas haven't had communications for a couple of days and we know there's a shortage of food and water," McAnulty told a radio channel.

Around 140,000 people remain without electricity, despite power being slowly restored in the North Island area. 

Some 300 people were rescued by military personnel in helicopters, from rooftops of homes and buildings. 

A defense helicopter locates a yacht in distress in the Hauraki Gulf off New Zealand's North Island
New Zealand's defense helicopters rescued 60 people just from one big buildingImage: New Zealand Defense Force/AP/picture alliance

The government, on Tuesday, declared a state of emergency — the third in the nation's history.

Coastal communities witnessed 20 centimeters of rain and tidal waves which were 11 meters (36 feet) tall — just in the first 24 hours of the storm. Several towns were already waterlogged from record rainfall two weeks ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares national emergency

mk/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

A woman holding a child sits by a collapsed building as search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey

Turkey-Syria quakes: 'Worst natural disaster' in a century

Catastrophe13 hours ago
