Cyclone Gabrielle batters New Zealand

New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, ground to a halt as Cyclone Gabrielle brought intense gusts and severe rainfall. More than 500 flights have been cancelled on the North Island.

Around 58,000 homes were without electricity on the North Island of New Zealand on Monday as Cyclone Gabrielle made landfall.

The cyclone dumped 220 millimeters (9 inches) of rain in areas north of Auckland and brought wind gusts of 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour).

In Auckland and other parts of the North Island, schools and local government facilities have been closed. At least five regions have declared states of emergency.

More severe weather expected

Authorities said the onslaught is expected to last until Tuesday in a region that was also hit by deadly floods two weeks ago.

"The impact of Gabrielle is still in its early stages and further serious and severe weather is still expected for Tamaki Makaurau (Auckland), later today into Tuesday morning," said Rachel Kelleher, Auckland's deputy controller of emergency management.

"Now is not the time for complacency," she said on Monday.

Earlier, on Saturday, Gabrielle caused damage on Norfolk Island — a tiny external territory of Australia that is home to 1,750 people.

Flights grounded for days

Air New Zealand cancelled 509 flights in and out of Auckland and nearby towns over the weekend.

Flights will resume in the region on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

"There has been significant disruption to public transport with aircraft, ferries, buses and trains either suspended or operating on a reduced schedule," said Kieran McAnulty, New Zealand's minister for emergency management.

