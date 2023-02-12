  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Cars driving through large puddles in Whangarei, New Zealand
Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to affect North Island settlements such as WhangareiImage: Michael Cunningham/Northern Advocate/AP/picture alliance
CatastropheNew Zealand

New Zealand braces for Cyclone Gabrielle

57 minutes ago

The prime minister warned people to prepare for severe winds and strong rainfall. The storm has already caused damage on the tiny Australian territory of Norfolk Island.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NNYL

Authorities in New Zealand on Sunday warned residents to hunker down and prepare an evacuation plan as Cyclone Gabrielle nears.

Winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (60 miles per hour) are expected to hit the North Island on Sunday evening. The cyclone is also expected to dump around 250 millimeters (10 inches) of rain.

"Our main message to people across the country is to please take the severe weather warning seriously and to make sure you're prepared," the country's new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Air New Zealand cancelled all domestic flights to and from Auckland until midday on Tuesday, along with many international flights.

The cyclone comes two weeks after parts of the same region experienced devastating floods.

Cyclone impacts Australian island

On Saturday, the storm passed close to Norfolk Island, a tiny external territory of Australia that is 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the mainland and home to 1,750 people.

The storm downed trees and caused power outages, but there were no reports of severe damage.

"We have been extremely fortunate with the passage of the cyclone as the most destructive winds have just missed us," the island's emergency management controller George Plant wrote on Facebook.

"However, there is still considerable clean-up to be undertaken and it may take a while for services such as power to be restored."

zc/ar (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Cocaine found floating at sea

New Zealand: Cocaine worth $300 million found floating in ocean

New Zealand: Cocaine worth $300 million found floating in ocean

Officials believe the cocaine, enough to supply New Zealand for 30 years, was dumped at a "floating transit point" in the Pacific Ocean, where they would have been picked up and transported to Australia.
CrimeFebruary 8, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People walk past collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey

Turks blame government negligence for quake devastation

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person walks past election poster

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Belgium EU ASEAN Summit officials

Survey: EU's influence surging in Southeast Asia

Survey: EU's influence surging in Southeast Asia

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Refugees rescused by aid organization Ocean Viking in a rubber boat

Germany mulls sending refugees to Africa

Germany mulls sending refugees to Africa

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A car is filled up with gasoline at a petrol station in Munich, Germany on June 22, 2022

Could oil industry bumper profits grow bigger?

Could oil industry bumper profits grow bigger?

BusinessFebruary 10, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrien Erdbeben Idlib Krankenhaus

'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

19 hours ago01:44 min
More from Middle East

North America

A Polish Air Force F-16 is seen during a NATO air policing drill

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

ConflictsFebruary 10, 202314:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

PoliticsFebruary 9, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage