New Zealand cricket team pulls out of Pakistan tour

New Zealand said on Friday that it would abandon its cricket tour of Pakistan, citing security concerns.

The cancellation came just hours before the Black Caps' first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it has been decided the Black Caps will not continue with the tour,'' New Zealand Cricket said on its website.

Pakistan's Interior Minister said the country's security agencies had not received any threat of a possible attack against the team.

jcg/rt (Reuters, AP)