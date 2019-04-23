 New Zealand: Bomb scare and an arrest in Christchurch | News | DW | 30.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

New Zealand: Bomb scare and an arrest in Christchurch

New Zealand police have "rendered safe" a suspected explosive device at an abandoned property in Christchurch. The country is on edge following a mass shooting at two mosques in March.

Christchurch, New Zealand, bomb scare (Reuters TV)

New Zealand police arrested a man in Christchurch on Thursday following reports of a suspicious item at a property in the city, where 50 people at two mosques were killed by a lone gunman in March.

Police said a 33-year-old man was being questioned in relation to the incident in a residential neighborhood of the city.

"Police have located a package containing a suspected explosive device and ammunition at a vacant address," Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said in a statement. 

"The NZDF EOD [NZ Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal] team have rendered the package safe," he said.

Streets have been cordoned off and a no-fly zone was put in place over the area, with bomb disposal units and ambulances at the scene.

Watch video 28:36

New Zealand - Life after the Terror Attacks

On March 15, a suspected white supremacist gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens more at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques during Friday prayers. It was the worst such massacre in New Zealand's history. 

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with 50 counts of murder. 

The shootings prompted the government to swiftly strengthen gun laws. 

cw/msh (Reuters, dpa)

 

DW recommends

Facebook to tighten live stream access after Christchurch attacks

Social media giants, including Facebook and Twitter, were heavily criticized after the terror attacks on New Zealand mosques for their perceived inactivity in dealing with material live streamed by the suspect. (30.03.2019)  

New Zealand and France want to ban terrorists from social media

New Zealand and France will host a meeting with tech companies and world leaders to block terrorists from social media. It comes in the wake of the March shootings at two mosques in Christchurch. (23.04.2019)  

New Zealand outlines strict new gun controls

New Zealand has announced details of its ban on military-style semi-automatic guns. Owners of certain firearms — and accessories used to make weapons more deadly — will still have several months to hand them in. (01.04.2019)  

Suspected Christchurch gunman to face 50 murder charges

The man suspected of carrying out the Christchurch mosque shootings is to be charged with 50 counts of murder, New Zealand police say. He is due to appear in court on Friday. (04.04.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

New Zealand - Life after the Terror Attacks  

Related content

Symbolbild Facebook

New Zealand and France want to ban terrorists from social media 23.04.2019

New Zealand and France will host a meeting with tech companies and world leaders to block terrorists from social media. It comes in the wake of the March shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

Police officers work at the scene at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Negombo

Opinion: We must resist the perverse logic of religious terrorism 24.04.2019

The death toll from the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka continues to rise. While anger and grief are understandable reactions, calling for revenge is exactly what the perpetrators want, says DW's Felix Steiner.

Neuseeland Auckland - Prinz William bei Kranzniederlegung zum Anzac Day

Prince William honors WWI dead in New Zealand on Anzac Day 25.04.2019

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Australia, New Zealand and Turkey to commemorate WWI soldiers killed at Gallipoli. Britain's Prince William marked the event in Auckland before heading to Christchurch.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  