  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Refugee Day
EU migration policy
Russia's war in Ukraine
CrimeNew Zealand

New Zealand: 4 injured in axe attacks on Chinese restaurants

1 hour ago

A man wielding an axe attacked three neighboring Chinese restaurants in Auckland. Police did not give a motive for the attack, but said the man was arrested.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sn5u
Police tape cordons off a restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, after an axe attack late Monday.
The attacker targeted three neighboring restaurants on a street that hosts several low-cost Chinese dinersImage: Hayden Woodward/New Zealand Herald via AP

A man armed with an axe raided three neighboring Chinese restaurants in New Zealand's biggest city of Auckland, injuring four individuals before he was arrested by police.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to face court on Tuesday.

The police said further charges were expected, but did not give a motive for the attack. The man is believed to have acted alone.

What do we know about the attack?

The perpetrator walked into three different restaurants on a street that hosts a range of low-cost Chinese dining establishments, local media reported.

One diner told the New Zealand Herald how his friend was attacked as they were sharing a meal in one of the restaurants.

"I was in shock. When I realized what was happening, he tried to target me," the man said. The witness added that he blocked the axe with his hand, when he realized the assailant was also targeting his own head.

The diner said the axe wielder chased customers out of the restaurant, before walking into another restaurant.

Another witness told Radio New Zealand she was eating at one restaurant with a friend when the perpetrator started attacking her friend.

Three of the victims remain hospitalized in stable condition, while the fourth victim has been discharged.

rmt/wd (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

China's new premier visits Germany in first foreign trip

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A farmer walks hunched over through a field in northeastern Nigeria

How rural violence spoils Nigeria's harvest

How rural violence spoils Nigeria's harvest

Business16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

LGBTQ activists shout slogans during a rally in Jakarta

Is EU doing enough to back LGBTQ rights in Southeast Asia?

Is EU doing enough to back LGBTQ rights in Southeast Asia?

Society12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Oscar Martinez speaks to DW at the prize ceremony

DW Freedom of Speech winner: 'Silence is not an option'

DW Freedom of Speech winner: 'Silence is not an option'

Media7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man holds up a drone in the middle of a field under a sunny blue sky

How Ukraine uses artificial intelligence on the battlefield

How Ukraine uses artificial intelligence on the battlefield

Conflicts14 hours ago03:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Kuwait national team celebrates at a game on January 10, 2023

Kuwait silent in noisy sporting neighborhood

Kuwait silent in noisy sporting neighborhood

Soccer14 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

An aerial view shows damage and floods due to heavy rains after an extra-tropical cyclone, in Sao Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil

Cyclone tears through southern Brazil

Cyclone tears through southern Brazil

ClimateJune 18, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage