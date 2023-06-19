New Zealand: 4 injured in axe attacks on Chinese restaurants

A man wielding an axe attacked three neighboring Chinese restaurants in Auckland. Police did not give a motive for the attack, but said the man was arrested.

A man armed with an axe raided three neighboring Chinese restaurants in New Zealand's biggest city of Auckland, injuring four individuals before he was arrested by police.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to face court on Tuesday.

The police said further charges were expected, but did not give a motive for the attack. The man is believed to have acted alone.

What do we know about the attack?

The perpetrator walked into three different restaurants on a street that hosts a range of low-cost Chinese dining establishments, local media reported.

One diner told the New Zealand Herald how his friend was attacked as they were sharing a meal in one of the restaurants.

"I was in shock. When I realized what was happening, he tried to target me," the man said. The witness added that he blocked the axe with his hand, when he realized the assailant was also targeting his own head.

The diner said the axe wielder chased customers out of the restaurant, before walking into another restaurant.

Another witness told Radio New Zealand she was eating at one restaurant with a friend when the perpetrator started attacking her friend.

Three of the victims remain hospitalized in stable condition, while the fourth victim has been discharged.

rmt/wd (AP, Reuters)