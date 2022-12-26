  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Christmas
War in Ukraine
Weather events
A chef in white clothing sits in front of a deli with a bright yellow front.
New York's Carnegie Deli was founded in 1934Image: Ei Katsumata/Alamy Stock Photo
CultureUnited States of America

How New York came to love Jewish delis

Christine Lehnen
21 minutes ago

In the 19th century, Jewish and European immigrants founded what would become New York's world-famous delis. The specialty food shops are now featured in an exhibition in the Big Apple.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KqdE

Sandwiches with pastrami, bagels with cream cheese and pickles on the side: Jewish delis have a long tradition in the city of New York. Especially when the days grow shorter and the nights colder, when snow falls and the sidewalks freeze over, a sandwich with a pound of pastrami can be very tempting. The famous delis are also icons of US food culture and most recently came to renewed fame in the popular TV series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" about a Jewish housewife in 1950s America who becomes a stand-up comedian.

Three people lie on deck chairs, palm trees in the background.
The Jewish housewife Miriam 'Midge' Maisel turns stand-up comedian in 1950s New York in the Amazon Prime series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Image: Amazon Prime/dpa/picture alliance


However, the origins of the Jewish culinary tradition lie in Europe, including Germany. In the mid-19th century, many German Jews  emigrated to the United States, while in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, New York city experienced an influx of Yiddish-speaking Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe. As they settled into their new homes, many of these immigrants began selling the food of their native countries in their communities.

Is that Kosher?

Women in charge

At first, many Jewish merchants sold their food on pushcarts and stands. While city officials found this a nuisance, it did not stop thousands of Eastern European immigrants from making a living. They sold products such as German frankfurter sausages, toffee, figs, pretzels and bagels, earning an average of $1 a day — today's equivalent of about $US 35 (€ 34).

Postcard of a street of New York around 1900.
Hester Street on the Lower East Side around 1900: In this crowded immigrant neighborhood, Jewish merchants sold their delicaciesImage: Patricia D. Klingenstein Library, New-York Historical Society

One example is businessman Joel Russ, who established his deli in 1907. At first, he sold smoked fish from a pushcart until he opened his own shop in 1914. Requiring the help of his daughters Hattie, Ida and Anne to work in the store after school and on weekends, he renamed his business "Russ & Daughters" in 1935 and made them partners in the business.

At a time when most family businesses were passed down to sons, the young Russ women developed a reputation for their business acumen — and their skillful way of slicing salmon.

Salami on the frontlines

"Russ & Daughters" is just one of the delis featured in the current New York Historical Society exhibition titled "'I'll Have What She's Having:' The Jewish Deli." Photos from the shop feature in the exhibition, showing the three daughters at work. Other exhibits include a letter from a US soldier, thanking his fiancee for sending him a salami from a Jewish deli to the front. During World War II, US soldiers were delighted to receive Jewish delicacies in the field mail. Katz's Delicatessen even made an advertising campaign out of it: "Send a Salami to Your Boy in the Army!"

After World War II and the horrors of the Holocaust, more Jewish emigrants were drawn to the United States. Rena Drexler was liberated from Auschwitz on May 8, 1945, and moved first to Munich, where she and her husband Harry began their new life as clerks in a deli. Later, they moved to Los Angeles and opened their own deli on the West Coast.

A black and white photograph: two people work in a deli.
Rena and Harry Drexler work at Drexler's Deli on Burbank Boulevard in Los Angeles, which they opened in 1957. Rena Drexler, as a Holocaust survivor, also spoke in schools, synagogues and churches about her experience in AuschwitzImage: Private collection

Some delis followed their customers to the rapidly expanding suburbs, while others remained in historically Jewish neighborhoods which also began to draw new immigrants, often from Latin America and the Caribbean. Although New York City remained the epicenter of Jewish deli culture, new delis opened throughout the United States, such as in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Restaurants become a setting for Hollywood movies

Many delis in the theater district of New York City became icons in their own right in the second half of the 20th century, for example Reuben's, Lindy's, Carnegie Deli, Stage Delicatessen and the Gaiety. Here the stars and starlets of Broadway met with prominent theater-goers.  Katz's became the setting of one of the most famous movie scenes of the 20th century: In the cult romance "When Harry Met Sally" (1989), Harry claims to Sally that no woman could fake an orgasm with him.

Meg Ryan as a young woman, with blond hair and a black sweater, her mouth open, in a still from 'When Harry Met Sally'.
Meg Ryan as Sally in 'When Harry Met Sally' (1989), pretending to have an orgasm at a dinner table at Katz's DeliImage: Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection/IMAGO

To prove him wrong, Sally pretends to have an orgasm at the table in the famous New York deli. That prompts an older woman sitting at a nearby table to ask the waitress to bring her the exact same food as Sally's: "I'll have what she's having." This iconic scene lent the exhibition at the New York Historical Society its title.

Since the 1980s, however, many of the old-fashioned delis have closed down. The Carnegie Deli, well-known among celebrities, theater audiences and tourists from all over the world, closed its doors in 2016. That also meant an end to its famous sky-high sandwiches, formerly topped with more than one pound of meat.

Two men in white shirts and caps stand behind a counter, offering breads and baked goods.
Many traditional delis have now closed in New York, but new Jewish restaurants are opening in the city, for example, in BrooklynImage: Image Professionals GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo

The end of a long culinary tradition?

Food writers and deli fans lamented the loss of the Carnegie Deli as a symbol of the decline of Jewish food culture, but the exhibition in New York City offers a little more hope: Jewish delis have played a key role in shaping US food culture, no matter whether delis close or not.

The exhibition also looks at new delis that have opened their doors in the last decade, keeping Jewish-American food culture alive. One of them, the USA Brooklyn Delicatessen, is located in a special place: Just a stone's throw away from the site of the former Carnegie Deli.

The New York exhibition "'I'll Have What She's Having:' The Jewish Deli" runs through April 2, 2023.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Sendung Euromaxx | 17.02.2021 | Humor | Myriam Halberstam

Kosher comics and Jewish humor

Kosher comics and Jewish humor

Myriam Halberstam founded Ariella, a book publisher mainly focused on Jewish children’s stories. But her recently published anthology — Anti-Semitism for Beginners — is aimed at more mature audience.
LifestyleFebruary 20, 202104:17 min
Der koschere Cop

The Kosher Cop - A Policeman Fights Anti-Semitism

The Kosher Cop - A Policeman Fights Anti-Semitism

Anti-Semitism is on the rise in France and the country's Jews feel increasingly threatened. After attacks on Jewish institutions and Jewish life, many feel abandoned by the state. A retired Jewish policeman wants to change that.
SocietyAugust 24, 201926:06 min
Global 3000 Global Snack Tel Aviv

Global Snack: kzizot in Tel Aviv

Global Snack: kzizot in Tel Aviv

At 'Grandma's Kitchen' in Tel Aviv, treat yourself to home-cooked food, made by actual grandmothers The specialty of the house is kzizot, a savory meatball with Middle Eastern seasoning served in a tangy tomato sauce.
SocietyApril 21, 201703:50 min
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

At least 16 people were killed and 64 wounded in Russian attacks in Kherson.

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy vows to 'find every murderer'

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria l Wahlurne, Junge Wählerin gibt ihre Stimme ab

Africa: Consolidating democracy in 2023?

Africa: Consolidating democracy in 2023?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans at a pedestrian crossing in Seoul

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

SocietyDecember 24, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

ACHTUNG Sperrfrist 24.12.2022 00 Uhr / Steinmeier Weihnachtsansprache 2022

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

Politics23 hours ago02:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

Ryoyu Kobayashi performs a ski jump

Are winter sports threatened with extinction?

Are winter sports threatened with extinction?

SportsDecember 24, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Houthi fighters holding their weapons stand on an armored vehicle as they take part in a gathering in Sanaa, capital of Yemen.

Yemen: Little hope for end to war in 2023

Yemen: Little hope for end to war in 2023

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage