New Perspectives on Holocaust Remembrance
We showcase examples from Israel and South Africa.
Holocaust remembrance reexamined
Germans are renewing debate about the Nazi past, reexamining guilt, remembrance and responsibility. Has remembrance of the Holocaust become too rigid? Does it obscure the view of other historical crimes? What does the future of remembrance look like?
How commemoration of the Shoah is changing in Israel
Commemoration of the Shoah is also changing in Israel. The Fourth Generation in particular - the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Holocaust survivors - is looking for new ways to remember, without the help of witnesses.
Holocaust & Genocide Center in South Africa
A museum in Johannesburg is breaking new ground: An encounter with the European Holocaust is meant to help young South Africans understand their own history of violence.
