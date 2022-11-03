New Perspectives on Holocaust Remembrance

Germans are reexamining their approach to historical guilt: Is Holocaust remembrance too rigid, too Eurocentric? What new forms of remembrance are being tried out elsewhere?

We showcase examples from Israel and South Africa.

Holocaust remembrance reexamined

Germans are renewing debate about the Nazi past, reexamining guilt, remembrance and responsibility. Has remembrance of the Holocaust become too rigid? Does it obscure the view of other historical crimes? What does the future of remembrance look like?

How commemoration of the Shoah is changing in Israel

Commemoration of the Shoah is also changing in Israel. The Fourth Generation in particular - the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Holocaust survivors - is looking for new ways to remember, without the help of witnesses.

Holocaust & Genocide Center in South Africa

A museum in Johannesburg is breaking new ground: An encounter with the European Holocaust is meant to help young South Africans understand their own history of violence.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 05.11.2022 – 05:02 UTC

SUN 06.11.2022 – 07:30 UTC

SUN 06.11.2022 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 06.11.2022 – 22:30 UTC

MON 07.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC

TUE 08.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SUN 06.11.2022 – 07:30 UTC

TUE 08.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3