New Perspectives on Holocaust Remembrance

9 minutes ago

Germans are reexamining their approach to historical guilt: Is Holocaust remembrance too rigid, too Eurocentric? What new forms of remembrance are being tried out elsewhere?

https://p.dw.com/p/4J1yv

We showcase examples from Israel and South Africa.

 

Holocaust remembrance reexamined

Germans are renewing debate about the Nazi past, reexamining guilt, remembrance and responsibility. Has remembrance of the Holocaust become too rigid? Does it obscure the view of other historical crimes? What does the future of remembrance look like?

 

How commemoration of the Shoah is changing in Israel

Commemoration of the Shoah is also changing in Israel. The Fourth Generation in particular - the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Holocaust survivors - is looking for new ways to remember, without the help of witnesses.

 

Holocaust & Genocide Center in South Africa

A museum in Johannesburg is breaking new ground: An encounter with the European Holocaust is meant to help young South Africans understand their own history of violence.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 05.11.2022 – 05:02 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 22:30 UTC
MON 07.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 08.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SUN 06.11.2022 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 08.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Hamburg in 2017 duriing the G20 summit when Scholz was mayor of Hamburg

Germany's Scholz defends China trip amid controversy

Politics3 hours ago
Migrants walking along a railway track in Serbia

Serbia ends visa waiver for Burundians

Serbia ends visa waiver for Burundians

Politics7 hours ago
Plastic litter a village in India

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health5 hours ago
Prag | Schokolade mit Hanf

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

PoliticsNovember 2, 2022
Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Politics9 hours ago
Man with a cowboy hat votes in a shed doubling as polling place in Iowa

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

Politics8 hours ago
Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
