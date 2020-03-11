 New insect species with ′wacky fashion sense′ named after Lady Gaga | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 11.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

New insect species with 'wacky fashion sense' named after Lady Gaga

The new Lady Gaga bug is a wacky-looking treehopper. The performer with an extravagant style is not the first one to have inspired names for newly-discovered species.

  • Lady Gaga (picture alliance/dpa/F. von Erichsen)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Lady Gaga

    The Kakaia gaga is a new species of treehoppers: "If there's going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it's going to be a treehopper, because they've got these crazy horns; they have this wacky fashion sense about them," said Brendan Morris, the entomology student who first described and named the insect in March 2020. "They're unlike anything you've ever seen before."

  • Elton John Hollywood Walk Of Fame (picture-alliance/Captital Pictures)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Elton John

    The colors of a shrimp-like crustacean found in 2015 are exactly like Elton John's shoes in the picture above. "I have listened to his music in my lab during my entire scientific career," said James Thomas, the scientist who named the species. When he first saw the unusual crustacean, he was immediately reminded of the star's iconic style, which led him to name it Leucothoe eltoni.

  • Metallica (Imago/Pacific Press Agency/A. Bosio )

    10 new species named after musicians

    Metallica

    Another crustacean, discovered in February 2020: The Macrostylis metallicola is a deep-sea creature living among metallic nodules. Rock legends Metallica were thrilled to have a worm named after them: "The Thing That Should Not Be has a few things in common with us. The worm-like creature dwells in complete darkness, has no eyes, and is colorless. Talk about Blackened!" they wrote on Instagram.

  • Bono (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Bono

    The Aptostichus bonoi, also known as Bono's Joshua Tree trapdoor spider, was found in the famous national park in California and first described in 2012. The nocturnal arthropod was named after the singer of U2, whose 1987 hit album, "The Joshua Tree," turned the Irish band into superstars. Angelina Jolie also has as trapdoor spider named after her.

  • Shakira (Reuters/S. Stapleton)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Shakira

    The female of the wasp species Aleiodes shakirae injects its eggs into a particular type of caterpillar, where it hatches. This paralyzes the host caterpillar, leading it "to bend and twist its abdomen in various ways," wrote the scientists who first described the new species in 2014, adding that since "Shakira is also famous for her belly-dancing, the name seems particularly appropriate."

  • Johnny Cash (picture alliance/Globe-ZUMA)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Johnny Cash

    The tarantula Aphonopelma johnnycashi was found in 2015 near Folsom Prison in California, a penitentiary made famous by Johnny Cash with his signature song, "Folsom Prison Blues." The males of this species are typically black, and one of the nicknames of the country singer who died in 2003 was "The Man in Black."

  • Beyoncé (Getty Images/K. Winter)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Beyoncé

    The researcher who first described a rare Australian horse fly species in 2011 was inspired by its spectacular golden behind — making it a "bootylicious" little bug, just like the title of a hit song by Destiny's Child, which remained a descriptive term for its lead singer, Beyoncé. The pop diva renowned for her golden outfits and curves therefore has a namesake insect, the Scaptia beyonceae.

  • David Bowie 1974 (imago/LFI)

    10 new species named after musicians

    David Bowie

    David Bowie's backing band in the early 1970s was the Spiders from Mars, and in 2008 the influential rock star had a huntsman spider named after him: Heteropoda davidbowie. German arachnologist Peter Jäger has described more than 300 new species; he named a few other Heteropoda species after music stars, including German artists Nina Hagen and Udo Lindenberg.

  • Pink Floyd (Pink Floyd Music Ltd)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Pink Floyd

    Synalpheus pinkfloydi is a shrimp species that was discovered off the coast of Panama in 2017. It has a bright pink claw that can produce sounds strong enough to stun its predators or even kill a small fish. The psychedelic English rock band formed in 1965 was also into sonic creations that sent their listeners into a daze.

  • Daft Punk (Reuters)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Daft Punk

    A new flatworm identified in 2018 was named Baicalellia daftpunka in tribute to the French electronic music duo known for wearing helmets during their performances. Similarly, the newly-discovered species has a helmet-shaped structure — on the end of its penis.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • Lady Gaga (picture alliance/dpa/F. von Erichsen)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Lady Gaga

    The Kakaia gaga is a new species of treehoppers: "If there's going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it's going to be a treehopper, because they've got these crazy horns; they have this wacky fashion sense about them," said Brendan Morris, the entomology student who first described and named the insect in March 2020. "They're unlike anything you've ever seen before."

  • Elton John Hollywood Walk Of Fame (picture-alliance/Captital Pictures)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Elton John

    The colors of a shrimp-like crustacean found in 2015 are exactly like Elton John's shoes in the picture above. "I have listened to his music in my lab during my entire scientific career," said James Thomas, the scientist who named the species. When he first saw the unusual crustacean, he was immediately reminded of the star's iconic style, which led him to name it Leucothoe eltoni.

  • Metallica (Imago/Pacific Press Agency/A. Bosio )

    10 new species named after musicians

    Metallica

    Another crustacean, discovered in February 2020: The Macrostylis metallicola is a deep-sea creature living among metallic nodules. Rock legends Metallica were thrilled to have a worm named after them: "The Thing That Should Not Be has a few things in common with us. The worm-like creature dwells in complete darkness, has no eyes, and is colorless. Talk about Blackened!" they wrote on Instagram.

  • Bono (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Bono

    The Aptostichus bonoi, also known as Bono's Joshua Tree trapdoor spider, was found in the famous national park in California and first described in 2012. The nocturnal arthropod was named after the singer of U2, whose 1987 hit album, "The Joshua Tree," turned the Irish band into superstars. Angelina Jolie also has as trapdoor spider named after her.

  • Shakira (Reuters/S. Stapleton)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Shakira

    The female of the wasp species Aleiodes shakirae injects its eggs into a particular type of caterpillar, where it hatches. This paralyzes the host caterpillar, leading it "to bend and twist its abdomen in various ways," wrote the scientists who first described the new species in 2014, adding that since "Shakira is also famous for her belly-dancing, the name seems particularly appropriate."

  • Johnny Cash (picture alliance/Globe-ZUMA)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Johnny Cash

    The tarantula Aphonopelma johnnycashi was found in 2015 near Folsom Prison in California, a penitentiary made famous by Johnny Cash with his signature song, "Folsom Prison Blues." The males of this species are typically black, and one of the nicknames of the country singer who died in 2003 was "The Man in Black."

  • Beyoncé (Getty Images/K. Winter)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Beyoncé

    The researcher who first described a rare Australian horse fly species in 2011 was inspired by its spectacular golden behind — making it a "bootylicious" little bug, just like the title of a hit song by Destiny's Child, which remained a descriptive term for its lead singer, Beyoncé. The pop diva renowned for her golden outfits and curves therefore has a namesake insect, the Scaptia beyonceae.

  • David Bowie 1974 (imago/LFI)

    10 new species named after musicians

    David Bowie

    David Bowie's backing band in the early 1970s was the Spiders from Mars, and in 2008 the influential rock star had a huntsman spider named after him: Heteropoda davidbowie. German arachnologist Peter Jäger has described more than 300 new species; he named a few other Heteropoda species after music stars, including German artists Nina Hagen and Udo Lindenberg.

  • Pink Floyd (Pink Floyd Music Ltd)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Pink Floyd

    Synalpheus pinkfloydi is a shrimp species that was discovered off the coast of Panama in 2017. It has a bright pink claw that can produce sounds strong enough to stun its predators or even kill a small fish. The psychedelic English rock band formed in 1965 was also into sonic creations that sent their listeners into a daze.

  • Daft Punk (Reuters)

    10 new species named after musicians

    Daft Punk

    A new flatworm identified in 2018 was named Baicalellia daftpunka in tribute to the French electronic music duo known for wearing helmets during their performances. Similarly, the newly-discovered species has a helmet-shaped structure — on the end of its penis.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


"Treehoppers are the wackiest, most astonishing bugs most people have never heard of," said Brendan Morris, a University of Illinois PhD entomology student who named a newly discovered treehopper species after Lady Gaga, a performer renowned for her own flamboyant, shape-shifting style.

The Kaikaia gaga has unique features distinguishing it from other treehoppers, according to Morris, who analyzed roughly 1,000 treehopper species from Pittsburgh's Carnegie Museum of Natural History for research. The newly described species was found near the Pacific coast of Nicaragua.

Treehoppers are one of the most diverse insect groups on the planet: "I love outrageous forms and colors," Morris said in statement. "It blows my mind that a group that is roughly 40 million years old has so much diversity of form — diversity, I would argue, that we don't see in any other family of insects." 

Read more: Germany's prettiest cow, Lady Gaga, dies

Researchers have often named their newly discovered species after celebrities. While the gallery above looks into a few of the musician-inspired names, the trend is not new. A wasp was first named after Johann Sebastian Bach in 1928, another one after Beethoven in 1932, and Mozart inspired the name of a newly-discovered crustacean in 1976.

Renowned personalities, from actors to politicians, have also inspired entomologists to christen their discoveries.

Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg has a namesake snail, the Craspedotropis gretathunbergae, which is particularly vulnerable to climate change.

Former US President Barack Obama had a spider named after him in 2012 and a fish in 2016. 

One species of beetle first documented in 1933 was dedicated to Adolf Hitler shortly after he became Chancellor of Germany. Taxonomic tradition is against changing registered names of organisms, which is why this blind cave beetle kept its designation after World War II. It is, however, putting the beetle in danger of extinction; its name makes it an item of particular interest to collectors of Hitler memorabilia. 

DW recommends

Lady Gaga, Merkel and heretics meet in monumental artwork

The sculptor Georg Korner aka Matthias Körner has a liking for monumental projects. After spending 12 years recreating the façade of the Berlin City Palace, his new artwork, "Transit," is made up of 2,600 figures. (02.02.2017)  

'A Star is Born' in Lady Gaga

A singer is discovered just as another faces the end of his career: it's not new material. Still the third remake of "A Star is Born" offers great cinema and reveals Lady Gaga's powerful acting talent. (04.10.2018)  

The Lady Gaga of the Weimar Republic and a curious girl illuminate Israeli chamber operas in Cologne and Wroclaw

The poet Else Lasker-Schüler and a girl confronting a wall of silence are the subjects of two highly contrasting Israeli chamber operas that nonetheless tell the same story. (28.11.2016)  

10 new species named after musicians

Lady Gaga has a new species of treehopper named after her. From David Bowie to Beyoncé, many other musicians have their own namesake bugs. (11.03.2020)  

Related content

David Bowie 1974

10 new species named after musicians 11.03.2020

Lady Gaga has a new species of treehopper named after her. From David Bowie to Beyoncé, many other musicians have their own namesake bugs.

BdT - Deutschlands schönste Kuh

Germany's prettiest cow, Lady Gaga, dies 06.12.2019

Germany's prettiest cow has died at the age of 13. Lady Gaga— a star of German cattle contests with a string of accolades to her name — was described by her owner as a "once-in-a-lifetime cow."

Lipa Schmeltzer

WorldLink: Lady Gaga's Jewish incarnation 22.11.2019

Growing up in an ultra-conservative Hasidic community in the United States, Lipa Schmeltzer was more likely to be recognized by outsiders for wearing traditional clothing and having a beard than for being a pop star. But once he discovered the music that colored the world outside his own, he simply couldn't ignore it. DW's Colm Flynn traveled to Brooklyn to hear about his journey.

Advertisement

Film

New York Manhattan Criminal Court Harvey Weinstein (Getty Images/AFP/E. Munoz Alvarez)

Harvey Weinstein on trial: A timeline

Dozens of actors and former employees have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and misconduct, exploding the #MeToo movement onto the global stage. Weinstein's sentence is expected on Wednesday.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

David Bowie 1974 (imago/LFI)

10 new species named after musicians

Lady Gaga has a new species of treehopper named after her. From David Bowie to Beyoncé, many other musicians have their own namesake bugs.  

Arts

Raphael self portrait (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Raphael mega-exhibition opens in Rome amid coronavirus threat

The 500th anniversary of the death of Italian Renaissance master Raphael is marked with a blockbuster exhibition in Rome. Advance ticket sales for the show at the Scuderie del Quirinale have already broken all records.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  