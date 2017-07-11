New Australian government ups 2030 climate target in policy turnaround

Newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday that his government had made an "enhanced" climate submission to the UN, committing to reduce damaging emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The new target is considerably more ambitious than that of 26-28% set by the previous conservative government under Scott Morrison, which lost May 21 elections that had climate change as a key focus.

Australia has felt severe impacts from climate change in recent years, suffering severe floods, fires and droughts, but until now has been well behind most other industrialized nations in its climate protection pledges.

What did Albanese say?

Albanese told reporters in the capital, Canberra, that his government had written to Patricia Espinosa Cantellano, the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to inform her of the updated target under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

He said the move demonstrated that Australia has an opportunity to "end the climate wars. An opportunity to reach for solutions, not arguments."

Albanese said legislation on the new target would be presented to the new Parliament, which will meet for the first time on July 26.

Parliamentary approval was, however, not needed to enshrine the target in law, he said.

He said the previous government's failure to agree on a climate policy had led to faltering investment in the country's energy sector over the past nine years.

"What businesses have been crying out for is investment certainty, the certainty that they need to invest over a longer time frame than the political cycle of three years,'" Albanese said.

Albanese has, however, so far declined to give a date for phasing out coal, in line with many other industrialized nations.

Australia has seen an increase in devastating bushfires in recent years, as here in 2019

Climate laggard

The submission update comes ahead of the next world climate conference, COP27, set to take place in Egypt in November.

Albanese's government could come under pressure to set an even more ambitious target by a Parliament that has relatively strong contingents of Greens and independent lawmakers who have called for 75% and 50-60% reductions respectively.

The previous government under Morrison, a supporter of the country's key coal industry, had been regarded as making Australia a laggard among wealthy countries in combating climate change.

The US has committed to reductions of between 50% and 52% below 2005 levels by 2030, while the UK has pledged to cut emissions by 68% below 1990 levels.

Australia is one of the world's largest exporters of coal and liquified natural gas, which has made the issue of cutting emissions a contentious one.

The new pledge comes as Australian residents face spiraling electricity and gas prices, partly sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Large areas in the southeast of the country are also currently at risk of power outages amid an unusually cold onset of winter and the breakdown of several coal-fired power plants that are not being properly maintained amid the prospect of their imminent closure.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures Rain and flash floods On Monday, the streets of Lismore in the state of New South Wales were flooded. Meteorologists had warned of flash floods and wind gusts of up to 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour. Although the waters have receded somewhat since then, dozens of districts remain on high alert.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures City of 'broken hearts' Lismore has been hit particularly hard. The small town in the far east of Australia has recorded the worst flooding in its history. Numerous buildings, shops and streets were destroyed. Mayor Steve Krieg also lost everything: his house and grocery shop were submerged. "There are broken hearts everywhere in this city, just like mine," he said.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures Arduous cleanup Sarah Fish worked in one of the destroyed shops in Lismore. Now she's helping with the cleanup in the city's central business district. The New South Wales administration announced it would send 400 additional helpers to the region to support people on the "very, very long road" of cleaning up and rebuilding.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures High water levels Ballina Road in Lismore was also flooded. A sign shows the height of the water level during the last record flood in 1974. Meanwhile, in the capital, Sydney, people are preparing for the next bout of torrential rains.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures Blocked roads In Cabarita, also in New South Wales, floods are blocking the road. But at least the rains have stopped. The water came with deadly force — at least 13 people have died in the floods so far.

Floods in eastern Australia — in pictures Australia to face more extreme weather In Chinderah, those who cannot help themselves are brought to safety by boat. Scientists have said climate change will cause more floods, bush fires, cyclones and droughts on the continent. "Australia is at the forefront of severe climate change," Hilary Bambrick of the Queensland University of Technology told the AFP news agency. Author: Claudia Dehn



tj/jcg (AFP, AP, dpa)