  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Heat and drought
Women's World Cup
MusicGermany

Rammstein's Lindemann and Lorenz face fresh allegations

Elliot Douglas
20 hours ago

Adding to accusations against frontman Till Lindemann, two women have spoken to media in Germany alleging sexual misconduct by keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz too.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TzIZ
Picture of protesters holding up signs saying "No Rammstein in Berlin."
'No Rammstein in Berlin!' is written on the sign held up by protesters at the band's concert in the German capitalImage: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance

It was never certain whether German industrial metal band Rammstein's live tour would go ahead this summer. Yet, despite protests, the band sold out Berlin's Olympic Stadium barely a month after accusations against frontman Till Lindemann first emerged. These were reported by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) and broadcaster NDR.

It is alleged that Lindemann had women recruited to have sex with him, in individual cases without their consent. The Berlin state prosecutor is currently investigating the matter. In Germany, the law presumes innocence until an accused party is proven guilty, and Lindemann has not yet been arrested or charged.

But now the Süddeutsche Zeitung and NDR have reported fresh allegations, which this time also implicate Rammstein keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz. Two women have come forward anonymously, with allegations dating back over 20 years.

Picture of a blond man holding a microphone surrounded by what looks like fairy lights.
Rammstein frontman, Till Lindemann, has denied allegations against himImage: Axel Heimken/dpa/picture alliance

'It was like I was ripped apart'

Jasmin Stevens (not her real name) recounted an incident in 2002, when she was 17 years old. She said she had attended an autograph session for Till Lindemann's book "Messer" in December 2002. Later the same evening, she drove with Lindemann and Lorenz to the latter's country house in Brandenburg. 

She recalls becoming very intoxicated after consuming a lot of alcohol and lying down on a bed in one of the rooms on the upper floor. She alleges that Lorenz then lay down next to her. 

"I just let it happen to me," she said, according to report by German broadcaster Tagesschau. "It was like I was switched off." She explained that she did not want the sex and, while she did not explicitly say "no," she believed Lorenz must have been aware of how much alcohol she had consumed.

Stevens has signed an affidavit in court with her story, and has submitted documents confirming her account, including her diary entries from that time. She told the SZ and NDR reporters that she had had years of therapy because of the trauma caused by the incident.

Keyboardist Flake Lorenz
Keyboardist Flake LorenzImage: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance

A second woman, Sybille Herder (also not her real name), told the same reporters about an incident in 1996, when she was 22. After partying and drinking with the band in a hotel, she says she woke up with Lorenz lying next to her, with a great deal of pain in her abdomen — "It felt like it was ripped apart," she told the SZ and NDR.

"I'd had sex before in my life and I've had sex after in my life. I never had pain like that before and I never had pain like that after," she added in the same report. She does not remember exactly what happened, or who may be responsible for the pain.

Band rejects accusations 

Lawyers for Christian "Flake" Lorenz and — in the case of the accusations made by Herder — Till Lindemann have rejected the allegations, citing privacy and insufficiently substantiated facts. Lindemann has not responded to certain questions relating to the case. Lorenz and Lindemann will both be presumed innocent until potentially proven guilty, under the German legal system.

The controversy surrounding Rammstein has led to several of their concerts, including the ones in Berlin, being met with protests.

Rammstein have become notorious over the last few decades for the sexual and violent imagery of their songs and for pushing the limits of conventional ideas of taste and decency, which many fans say is a key part of their appeal.

Inside Rammstein's 'Row Zero' system: Women speak out

Edited by: Brenda Haas

Kommentarbild PROVISORISCH Elliot Douglas
Elliot Douglas Elliot Douglas is a video, audio and online journalist based in Berlin.
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

German band Rammstein hit by sexual misconduct allegations

German band Rammstein hit by sexual misconduct allegations

German hard-rock band Rammstein kick off a series of concerts in Munich tonight, amid claims of sexual misconduct aimed at lead singer Till Lindemann. Female fans say women were recruited to have sex with Lindemann at the band's shows. Some have spoken out to allege they were drugged and assaulted. No charges have yet been filed in connection with the allegations.
CrimeJune 7, 202303:46 min
external

Rammstein singer Lindemann accused of sexual misconduct

Rammstein singer Lindemann accused of sexual misconduct

The lead singer of the popular German rock band, Rammstein, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Several women have told reporters they were systematically "recruited" for encounters with Till Lindemann at the band's concerts. We talked about it with Lena Kampf, who was one of the journalists involved in the research for the German news outlets which uncovered the story.
CultureJune 2, 202303:47 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Annalena Baerbock sits with translator headphones in her ears and a coffee cup next to her in the International Criminal Court.

Baerbock says Germany has a duty to end Russian war crimes

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands

Africa's fractured relationship with the ICC

Africa's fractured relationship with the ICC

Crime19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Pheu Thai Party leader, during the pre-election campaign

Thailand: Who will form the next government?

Thailand: Who will form the next government?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of protesters holding up signs saying "No Rammstein in Berlin."

Rammstein's Lindemann and Lorenz face fresh allegations

Rammstein's Lindemann and Lorenz face fresh allegations

Music20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A Hungarian police car patrols near the border fence between Hungary and Serbia

Eastern Europe: Labor migration on the rise

Eastern Europe: Labor migration on the rise

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman without Hijab wearing a red jacket in city of Shiraz, Iran

Why is Iran bringing back its 'morality police'?

Why is Iran bringing back its 'morality police'?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A thermometer in California's Death Valley shows a temperature of 54 degrees Celsius

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Climate20 hours ago02:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A vessel pulls a raft loaded with logs on a river in Brazil

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

TradeJuly 17, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage