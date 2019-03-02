 Netherlands recalls ambassador to Iran | News | DW | 04.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Netherlands recalls ambassador to Iran

The ambassador to Iran will be heading home for "consultations." The country's foreign minister said his decision to recall him was in response to Iran's "unacceptable" behavior.

Stef Blok (Getty Images/AFP/R. de Waal)

The Netherlands recalled its ambassador to Iran on Monday after Iran expelled two members of its diplomatic staff.

"Have decided to recall the ambassador in Tehran for consultations," Foreign Minister Stef Blok (pictured) wrote in a Tweet, adding that the expulsion of the Dutch staff members was "unacceptable."

Iran expelled the two staff members in February — a move which was not made public — amid a row between the two countries about the murders of two Iranian dissidents in 2015 and 2017. 

The Dutch government last year expelled two Iranians due to suspicions that Tehran was involved in the assassinations in the Netherlands of two Dutch-Iranian citizens.

Blok said in a letter to parliament that the government "has decided to recall the Netherlands' ambassador to Tehran for consultations" over the row.

The foreign minister said Iran's move was itself a tit-for-tat response to the Netherlands' expulsion of two Iranian embassy workers in June 2018 "due to strong indications from [Dutch intelligence] that Iran has been involved in the liquidations on Dutch territory of two Dutch people of Iranian origin."

Thwarted attacks

The EU last month approved sanctions against an Iranian ministry and two Iranian nationals for their involvement in thwarted assassination attempts in France and Denmark.

The bloc said the two individuals targeted by the sanctions were Assadollah Asadi and Saeid Hashemi Moghadam. The former is a diplomat accredited to the Iranian embassy in Vienna who was arrested last year and extradited to Belgium, and the latter is a deputy chief in Iran's Ministry for Intelligence and Security.

Read more: EU sanctions Iran over thwarted attacks on European soil

kw/amp (AP, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

EU sanctions Iran over thwarted attacks on European soil

Brussels has backed sanctions against Iran for its involvement in assassination attempts in France and Denmark. For some European governments, the measures are long overdue. (09.01.2019)  

Denmark foils 'Iranian intelligence agency' attack

Danish security officials have accused Iranian intelligence of "planning an attack on Danish soil" against Iranian Arab dissidents. Tehran has linked recent terrorist attacks inside Iran to European-based separatists. (30.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud saudi-arabische Prinzessin

Saudi Arabia appoints first female ambassador to US 25.02.2019

Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud replaces the brother of Crowned Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as the Saudi ambassador to the US. Her appointment comes as the kingdom is becoming more progressive on women's rights.

Weltwirtschaftsforum Davos 2014 Hassan Rohani

Iran's president rejects resignation of ally Mohammad Javad Zarif 27.02.2019

Iran's president has rejected the resignation of top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif, throwing his support behind the man who negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal with the West. Zarif has been under pressure from hard-liners.

Deutschland Berlin Botschaft Saudi-Arabien

Saudi ambassador to Germany worries dissidents in exile 13.02.2019

Saudi Arabia has appointed a new ambassador to Germany. There are hopes he will help improve ties between the countries, but Saudi dissidents view his appointment with great concern following the Khashoggi murder.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 