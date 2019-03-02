Netherlands recalls ambassador to Iran

The Netherlands recalled its ambassador to Iran on Monday after Iran expelled two members of its diplomatic staff.

"Have decided to recall the ambassador in Tehran for consultations," Foreign Minister Stef Blok (pictured) wrote in a Tweet, adding that the expulsion of the Dutch staff members was "unacceptable."

Iran expelled the two staff members in February — a move which was not made public — amid a row between the two countries about the murders of two Iranian dissidents in 2015 and 2017.

The Dutch government last year expelled two Iranians due to suspicions that Tehran was involved in the assassinations in the Netherlands of two Dutch-Iranian citizens.

Blok said in a letter to parliament that the government "has decided to recall the Netherlands' ambassador to Tehran for consultations" over the row.

The foreign minister said Iran's move was itself a tit-for-tat response to the Netherlands' expulsion of two Iranian embassy workers in June 2018 "due to strong indications from [Dutch intelligence] that Iran has been involved in the liquidations on Dutch territory of two Dutch people of Iranian origin."

Thwarted attacks

The EU last month approved sanctions against an Iranian ministry and two Iranian nationals for their involvement in thwarted assassination attempts in France and Denmark.

The bloc said the two individuals targeted by the sanctions were Assadollah Asadi and Saeid Hashemi Moghadam. The former is a diplomat accredited to the Iranian embassy in Vienna who was arrested last year and extradited to Belgium, and the latter is a deputy chief in Iran's Ministry for Intelligence and Security.

kw/amp (AP, AFP)

