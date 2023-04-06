  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Donald Trump
A scene from the Netflix series 'Transatlantic,' a fictionalized take on the true story of the Emergency Rescue Committee, which helped thousands of refugees escape Nazi Germany.
Netflix's 'Transatlantic' looks at how the American Emergency Rescue Committee helped many refugees flee Nazi GermanyImage: Netflix/Photo: Anika Molnár
CultureEurope

Netflix's 'Transatlantic': Tale of WWII refugee rescue

Scott Roxborough
40 minutes ago

Anna Winger's series focuses on how two Americans helped save Hannah Arendt and Marc Chagall among other European Jewish luminaries from the Nazis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pfs7

In 1940, the American journalist Varian Fry was sent to Marseilles to help Europeans who were fleeing Nazi terror. Working on behalf of the American Emergency Rescue Committee (ERC), and with the help of American heiress Mary Jayne Gold, who provided financial as well logistical help, Fry and his team got more than 2,000 people out.

Among them were some of Europe's greatest artists and intellectuals, including the philosopher Hannah Arendt as well as artists Marc Chagall, Max Ernst and Marcel Duchamp — refugees who helped spark an intellectual renaissance in America. 

"It's kind of the greatest story never told," says Berlin-based American writer and producer Anna Winger, who has turned the tale of Fry and the ERC into a seven-part series "Transatlantic" for Netflix. "Everybody who lived through it was a writer or an artist. They all wrote memoirs and plays and fiction and stories and novels. So there's actually a lot of material about it, once you start taking an interest." 

Winger also wrote and produced the Emmy-winning "Unorthodox"  for Netflix — the story of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman who flees a closed Hassidic community in Brooklyn for freedom in Berlin — and the Amazon series "Deutschland '83/'86/'89" — a cold war thriller told from the perspective of an East German spy. 

Picture of a man wearing a paperboy cap and a striped shirt looking into the camera. He is Austrian actor Lucas Englander plays Albert Hirschman in the Netflix series, 'Transatlantic.'
Austrian actor Lucas Englander plays Albert Hirschman in 'Transatlantic'Image: Netflix/Photo: Anika Molnár

She first heard about Fry and the ERC from her father, who as a professor at Harvard, had known famed economist Albert Hirschman. Hirschman, played by Austrian newcomer Lucas Englander in the Netflix series, was a German-Jewish refugee who stayed on in Marseilles to help others escape. 

But Winger was first inspired to try and tell Fry's story when she experienced a refugee crisis first hand in Berlin in 2015.

"My office used to be in the Tempelhof Airport in Berlin and downstairs in the hangars was the first point of entry for the refugees who were coming mostly from Syria. And so we were all volunteering down there," she recalls. "My daughter, who at the time was like 12 or 13, said, 'Well, you know, these are just people like us, except for people like us used to have to leave Berlin. And now these people are coming here seeking refuge'."

In 2019, while Winger was making "Unorthodox," American novelist Julie Orringer published "The Flight Portfolio," a fictionalization of Fry and the ERC's exploits in Marseilles. "It seemed like kismet," says Winger. "So I optioned the book and that's how the whole thing came together." 

Taking inspiration from 'Casablanca' 

Instead of trying to do a docu-drama, Anna Winger and co-writer Daniel Hendler have fashioned "Transatlantic" as a fictionalized, romantic adventure, inspired by the Hollywood films of the time.

"I'd  read a bit about the making of 'Casablanca,' which is like one of my favorite movies, and the fact that so many of the people working on that film were actually recent German emigres," says Winger. "They were suddenly, in real time, dealing with World War II and the news from home, all the trauma and tragedy and channeling it into humor and romance."

The conventions of 1940s melodramas and screwball comedies inform the pace and storytelling of "Transatlantic," which focuses not only on Fry, played by Cory Michael Smith, and the ERC, but also on an imagined romance between Hirschman (Lucas Englander) and Mary Jayne Gold (Gillian Jakobs), who in the Netflix series, has a side gig as a spy for British intelligence, helping spring some English soldiers from a Nazi prisoner of war camp.  

Picture of five men in uniforms. Two at the forefront of the picture are shaking hands.
'Transatlantic' takes inspiration from 1940s Hollywood films like 'Casablanca' that were made by European refugees Image: Netflix/Photo: Anika Molnár

Some of the series' strongest scenes are comedy set pieces. German actor Alexander Fehling gives a delightfully over-the-top performance as a flamboyantly camp Max Ernst. "Deutschland '83" star Jonas Nay has a cameo as German satirist Walter Mehring, and gives a show-stopping musical cabaret number. 

"I think, in a certain way, this is truth of difficult times," says Lucas Englander. "There's a reason why people in Ukraine are keeping up their spirits so strongly at the moment, because they're not willing to say 'I'd give up.' They're willing to say, 'I will continue and, and I will stay, and you cannot take away my humor, because it is stronger than you'."

A 'refugee-positive' story

Alongside the rescue efforts, that included dramatic attempts to ferry refugees across the Pyrenees into Spain or hidden as stowaways on cargo ships bound for the Americas, the series explores the undercurrents of a broader revolution that was beginning to take shape. 

"When France was still fighting the Nazis, all kinds of people from the French colonies in Central Africa, North Africa, and Asia were brought in, and after Paris fell, those people were released from service but they were still in the country," says Anna Winger. "It was the early days of the French Resistance and lot of Africans were part of that process. And because everything is connected, the French Resistance was also the beginning of the end of the colonial system. The whole process brought people together, who would never have otherwise had the chance to meet. That generated new ideas about freedom."

Picture of a film set showing actors sitting around a table, while the film crew surrounds them.
Shortly after the production of 'Transatlantic' began, Russia invaded Ukraine, setting off another refugee crisis in EuropeImage: Netflix/Photo: Anika Molnár

These different stories of freedom — Jewish refugees fleeing Europe to freedom from terror in the U.S., African revolutionaries fighting to liberate France from the Nazis and eventually,Africa from France, even Mary Jane Gold finding personal freedom from her patriarchal American family among this rag-tag group of European artists — is the unifying force of "Transatlantic."  

"This is a refugee-positive story, explicitly. It's not polemic, but it is," says Winger. "In this story, you have all the refugees who are trying to get to America for political freedom. But meanwhile, you have the Americans finding personal freedom in wartime Europe. Everyone is running towards freedom and they find each other in this intersection."

"Transatlantic" premieres worldwide April 7 on Netflix. 

Edited by: Brenda Haas

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping and France's President Emmanuel Macron review troops during a welcome ceremony in Beijing

Macron counting on China to 'bring Russia to its senses'

Politics32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

Politics18 hours ago01:26 min
More from Africa

Asia

A cheetah is loaded into a truck after being sedated, before being flown with eleven others from South Africa to India

Has the reintroduction of cheetahs to India been a success?

Has the reintroduction of cheetahs to India been a success?

Nature and Environment19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Blue gloves handling Benin Bronze

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Science15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Hundreds of craftsmen demonstrate in Paris towards the Ministry of Finance against the rising costs of energy and raw materials

How company profits are keeping prices high

How company profits are keeping prices high

Business17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli Border Police are deployed near the Lions' Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem

Calls for calm after Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

Calls for calm after Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

Conflicts11 hours ago02:27 min
More from Middle East

North America

Neuralink Illustration

Forget the sci-fi, what can brain chips really do?

Forget the sci-fi, what can brain chips really do?

Science20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage