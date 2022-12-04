Nationwide rallies in Congo protest rebel violence in east

"It is the small country that is fighting us," said Father Theophile Landu in reference to Rwanda. "Behind it are the United States and the European Union. We tell them that they must stop the hypocrisy."
The European Parliament recently called on Rwanda to stop supporting the M23 rebels. Still, Congo has criticized the European Commission for a €20-million ($21-million) fund to support Rwandan forces helping fight Islamist insurgents in Mozambique.
Congolese youth join the army to fight rebels
An uncertain cease-fire
Talks between Congo and Rwanda concluded with a cease-fire that was due to take effect on November 25.
The truce also entailed a pullout by the M23 rebels from Congolese territory they had seized. This reportedly has not yet occurred.
The rebel group, which had been dormant for years, took up arms late last year as they accused Congo's government of failing to honor a disarmament deal.