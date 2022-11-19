  1. Skip to content
People and vehicles at DRC-Rwanda border
Rwanda's military claims to have killed an unidentified Congolese soldier that was crossing the border between the two countriesImage: Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsDemocratic Republic of Congo

Rwandan military kills Congolese 'soldier' crossing border

19 minutes ago

Rwanda's military said an unidentified soldier crossed the border between the two countries and began shooting at guard towers. Congolese officials say no soldier has been reported missing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jmi8

A man wearing a Congolese military uniform was killed by Rwandan troops, the Rwandan military said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 1 am local time (2300 GMT Friday) as the unidentified soldier crossed the border between the two countries, the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) said.

The RDF said in a tweet that the soldier began shooting at Rwandan guard towers. "He was shot dead by RDF patrol before causing any casualties," the military tweeted.

The shooting occurred at the "Petite Barriere" border post, which links the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) city of Goma with Rwanda's Gisenyi.

Congolese officials said that no soldier on duty in the area had been reported missing.

DRC and Rwanda's tense relationship

Tensions have been mounting between the DRC and Rwanda over the conflict in Congo's east, which flared up in March 2022 in after M23 rebels — following a decade of relative calm — attacked Congolese army positions near the border.

The DRC has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group, which has captured swathes of territory in eastern Congo, causing thousands to flee.

The government in Kigali denies supporting the militants and has accused the DRC's army of fighting alongside the FDLR, an armed group mainly comprised of ethnic Hutus who fled Rwanda after the 1994 genocide.

On Friday, Kenyan mediator and former president Uhuru Kenyatta said that Rwandan President Paul Kagame had agreed to help push for the M23 to accept a ceasefire and withdraw from captured territory.

sdi/kb (AFP, Reuters)

Martin Fayulu

DRC opposition leader Fayulu: M23 crisis no different than Ukraine war

DRC opposition leader Fayulu: M23 crisis no different than Ukraine war

The Congolese opposition leader is calling on the international community to focus on the crisis in his country. Martin Fayulu told DW's Josey Mahachie that he believes Rwanda and Uganda are propping up M23 rebels.
PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
