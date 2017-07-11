Myanmar protests: Two people shot dead by police

Security forces in Myanmar have fired live rounds, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters in the country's second-largest city, Mandalay.

At least two people have been shot dead, emergency workers said.

The country has seen more than two weeks of protests against the coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

More than 1,000 people joined the latest protest led by medical students in Mandalay, marching to mourn a young woman who died after being shot by police at an earlier demonstration on February 9.

Hlaing Min Oo, the head of a Mandalay-based volunteer emergency rescue team, said about 30 others were injured in the violence near a shipyard — about half of them were shot with live rounds.

The protesters in Mandalay and Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, carried flowers and banners with photos of Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, who was confirmed dead on Friday after spending a week on life support in a hospital.

The 20-year-old had participated in a massive protest on February 9 in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw, where she was shot.

Some other protesters on Saturday held signs that read "CDM," in reference to the civil disobedience movement which workers in several industries have recently joined.

Police crack down on protests

Security forces around Myanmar have used tear gas, water canon and rubber bullets to disperse protesters since the anti-coup rallies began earlier this month.

According to The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent monitoring group, authorities have arrested at least 546 people since the coup.

EU condemns the violence

The European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell condemned the latest violence against protesters, adding that Brussels will address the events "to take appropriate decisions."

Borrell's statement comes as the opposition in Myanmar calls on international institutions to impose sanctions on the junta leaders. The bloc is set to discuss the situation on February 22.

The United States, Canada and Britain have recently announced sanctions on military generals.

fb/mm (AFP, Reuters)