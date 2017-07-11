Myanmar junta reduces Suu Kyi jail sentence to 2 years

Myanmar's ruling junta on Monday said ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi would be jailed for two years instead of four for inciting unrest and breaching pandemic restrictions, state media reported.

Former President Win Myint was also sentenced under the same charges, and will now face two years in prison.

The junta had originally sentenced Suu Kyi and Win to four years, but later announced the reduced sentence; state media referred to it as a partial pardon from the country's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing.

"They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now," Myanmar junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said earlier Monday.

The ruling was scheduled to be given Tuesday last week, but was deferred. It is the first ruling since Suu Kyi's ousting and arrest following a military coup on February 1.

The former Nobel laureate also faces several other charges that could see her spend the rest of her life in prison if convicted on all counts.

What are the reactions to the verdict?

The verdict was met with widespread condemnation around the world.

"The harsh sentences handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi on these bogus charges are the latest example of the military's determination to eliminate all opposition and suffocate freedoms in Myanmar," said Amnesty International in a statement.

The EU's diplomat Josep Borrell called the verdict "politically motivated."

"The European Union reiterates its urgent calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners as well as those arbitrarily detained since the coup," Borrell said.

UN chief Michelle Bachelet said that the court that convicted Suu Kyi had conducted a "sham trial."

"The military is attempting to instrumentalize the courts to remove all political opposition," said Bachelet.

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss called the sentence an "appaling attempt by Myanmar’s military regime to stifle opposition" and demanded the release of political prisoners.

"The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks further unrest," she added.

Aye Min Thant, a Myanmar journalist currently based in Bangkok, told DW that the jailing of Suu Kyi is likely to bolster the pro-democracy campaign in the country.

"Now we've seen a parallel government spring up, we've seen a huge civil disobedience movement," Aye Min Thant said.

"I don't think this verdict was a surprise to most people. I think people had planned to continue the resistance without having Aung San Suu Kyi as a leader."

What were the changes against Aung San Suu Kyi?

Days after the coup, Suu Kyi was charged with possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal-jammers, as well as with violating coronavirus restrictions during the 2020 elections.

Afterward, the military added a number of other charges, including violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and "electoral fraud and lawless actions." She is also accused of having accepted illegal payments worth $600,000 (€493,000) in cash and 11.4 kilograms of gold bars.

In February, Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party allegedly sent international organizations a letter urging them not to recognize the military government, which has prompted the junta to charge her with intent to incite.

Who is Aung San Suu Kyi?

Suu Kyi led the NLD to victory in the 2015 general election, the first democratic vote in Myanmar in 25 years.

Between 1989 and 2012, she spent a total of 15 years under house arrest. While confined to her family's colonial-era mansion in Yangon, Suu Kyi would appear to thousands gathered on the other side of her garden fence.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 in recognition of her struggle for democracy.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Darling of democracy Aung San Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father Aung San, returned to her home country in the late 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections, but the government refused to honor the vote.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military rule Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer. Aris, seen here displaying an honorary doctorate awarded to his wife, died in 1999.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah 'The Lady' Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh. Suu Kyi was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Sworn in as lawmaker Decades of campaigning finally paid off, and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. After general elections in 2015, she became the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she held the post of foreign minister and state counselor — a role akin to prime minister.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Persecution of the Rohingya Rohingya, a mostly Muslim ethnic group, had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when Myanmar's military began what it called "clearance" of illegal immigrants. Groups such as Human Rights Watch have described it as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died, and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Fall from grace When she became state counselor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and said she was concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Nobel no more? Due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis, Suu Kyi was stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi said that outsiders could not grasp the complexities of the situation.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah A controversial election In 2020, Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy party won the November 8 general election, with enough seats to form the next government. However, the military's proxy party, the Union Solidarity and Development party, claimed fraud and demanded a new election supervised by the military. With that came comments alluding to a possible coup. Supporters of the party also marched in protest.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military detains Suu Kyi Myanmar's civilian leader, along with several of her political allies, were detained in an early morning raid on February 1, 2021 led by the military. The move came amid escalating tensions between the civilian government and army, which had been in control for decades.The junta claimed electoral fraud, announced a yearlong state of emergency and named a former general as acting president. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



What is the situation in Myanmar?

Myanmar's junta has been grappling with protests, strikes and armed resistance by militias since the overthrow of the Suu Kyi government. According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent.

On Sunday, an army vehicle barreled into an anti-junta march and reportedly killed three people, according to witnesses and an organizer of the march.

Also on Sunday, Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing sat down with two high-level NLD members, Tin Oo and Khin Nyunt. Other NLD members criticized the meeting and claimed that the junta was intending to use it to its political advantage.

