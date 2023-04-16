What role do traditions play in women’s lives? Is it important to move away from one's roots to lead an independent, self-determined life? Or is it more that the roots themselves provide a secure basis to move ahead? Three women from different Asian countries share their stories on what roots and traditions mean to them.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.