  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nuclear energy
SocietyAsia

My roots

2 hours ago

What role do traditions play in women’s lives? Is it important to move away from one's roots to lead an independent, self-determined life? Or is it more that the roots themselves provide a secure basis to move ahead? Three women from different Asian countries share their stories on what roots and traditions mean to them.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QBpJ
Skip next section About the show

About the show

HER - Women in Asia
Image: DW

HER — Women in Asia

A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.

Go to show HER — Women in Asia
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum

Sudan updates: Death toll rises as fighting continues

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tonya Saafir-Ankomah, a lawyer by training, is among the latest African Americans to settle in Ghana.

Hundreds of African Americans resettle in Ghana

Hundreds of African Americans resettle in Ghana

Society13 hours ago04:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

An electric vehicle at a charging station

EV batteries: Can the West catch up with China?

EV batteries: Can the West catch up with China?

Business9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Germany assistant coach Danny Röhl giving instructions to Germany players Christian Ginter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can and Leon Goretzka

Danny Röhl: 'Bold decisions are important to me'

Danny Röhl: 'Bold decisions are important to me'

Soccer3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Industrial chimney stacks

EU exit from climate-killing energy treaty looms

EU exit from climate-killing energy treaty looms

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

PoliticsApril 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An instrument seen inside the Mars landscape simulation area at Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat

Life as on Mars: NASA unveils Mars Dune Alpha

Life as on Mars: NASA unveils Mars Dune Alpha

Science11 hours ago8 images
More from North America
Go to homepage