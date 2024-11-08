My Name is HappyNovember 8, 2024
"My Name is Happy” tells the inspiring story of a Kurdish teenager: Mutlu Kaya comes from a remote community in southeastern Turkey (Mutlu means ‘happy’ in Turkish).
At the age of 19, she is on the brink of fame after reaching the final of "Turkey's Got Talent". Days later, she is shot at by a man who is trying to abduct her. Against all odds, Mutlu survives, but with life-changing injuries and a bullet in her head.
Still recovering, Mutlu cannot escape the reality of escalating attacks against Turkish women: her sister and caregiver Dilek is killed by her boyfriend, and a neighbor is murdered by her fiancé. Despite her disability, Mutlu relentlessly pursues justice for her sister, supported by her ever-loyal family: mother Hanim, elder sister Songul and brother Hakan.
Evoking the story of Mallalah, Mutlu turns to Tik-Tok and her 1.5 million followers for support. She articulates her anger by writing and recording a deeply personal protest song, and continuing to fight against femicide.
