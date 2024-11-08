  1. Skip to content
My Name is Happy

November 8, 2024

Aspiring popstar Mutlu Kaya narrowly escapes an attempt on her life. Despite life-changing injuries, Mutlu goes in search of justice -- and reclaims her voice as a singer.

My Name is Happy - Seeking Justice for the Victims of Femicide
Femicide cases are on the rise worldwide. The UN had already published alarming figures at the end of 2023: in 2022, almost 89,000 women and girls were deliberately killed worldwide. The number of unreported cases is even higher. Image: Autlook

"My Name is Happy” tells the inspiring story of a Kurdish teenager: Mutlu Kaya comes from a remote community in southeastern Turkey (Mutlu means ‘happy’ in Turkish).

My Name is Happy - Seeking Justice for the Victims of Femicide
Image: Autlook

At the age of 19, she is on the brink of fame after reaching the final of "Turkey's Got Talent". Days later, she is shot at by a man who is trying to abduct her. Against all odds, Mutlu survives, but with life-changing injuries and a bullet in her head.

My Name is Happy - Seeking Justice for the Victims of Femicide
Dilek and MutluImage: Autlook

Still recovering, Mutlu cannot escape the reality of escalating attacks against Turkish women: her sister and caregiver Dilek is killed by her boyfriend, and a neighbor is murdered by her fiancé. Despite her disability, Mutlu relentlessly pursues justice for her sister, supported by her ever-loyal family: mother Hanim, elder sister Songul and brother Hakan.

My Name is Happy - Seeking Justice for the Victims of Femicide
Image: Autlook

Evoking the story of Mallalah, Mutlu turns to Tik-Tok and her 1.5 million followers for support. She articulates her anger by writing and recording a deeply personal protest song, and continuing to fight against femicide.
 

