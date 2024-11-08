Aspiring popstar Mutlu Kaya narrowly escapes an attempt on her life. Despite life-changing injuries, Mutlu goes in search of justice -- and reclaims her voice as a singer.

"My Name is Happy” tells the inspiring story of a Kurdish teenager: Mutlu Kaya comes from a remote community in southeastern Turkey (Mutlu means ‘happy’ in Turkish).

Image: Autlook

At the age of 19, she is on the brink of fame after reaching the final of "Turkey's Got Talent". Days later, she is shot at by a man who is trying to abduct her. Against all odds, Mutlu survives, but with life-changing injuries and a bullet in her head.

Dilek and Mutlu Image: Autlook

Still recovering, Mutlu cannot escape the reality of escalating attacks against Turkish women: her sister and caregiver Dilek is killed by her boyfriend, and a neighbor is murdered by her fiancé. Despite her disability, Mutlu relentlessly pursues justice for her sister, supported by her ever-loyal family: mother Hanim, elder sister Songul and brother Hakan.

Image: Autlook

Evoking the story of Mallalah, Mutlu turns to Tik-Tok and her 1.5 million followers for support. She articulates her anger by writing and recording a deeply personal protest song, and continuing to fight against femicide.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

Part 1

THU 21.11.2024 – 01:15 UTC

THU 21.11.2024 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 22.11.2024 – 09:15 UTC

FRI 22.11.2024 – 16:15 UTC

FRI 22.11.2024 – 21:15 UTC

SAT 23.11.2024 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 24.11.2024 – 02:15 UTC

MON 25.11.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Part 2

THU 28.11.2024 – 01:15 UTC

THU 28.11.2024 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 29.11.2024 – 09:15 UTC

FRI 29.11.2024 – 16:15 UTC

FRI 29.11.2024 – 21:15 UTC

SAT 30.11.2024 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 01.12.2024 – 02:15 UTC

MON 02.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5