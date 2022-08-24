Visit the new DW website

femicide

Femicide is a hate crime broadly defined as 'the intentional killing of women or girls because they are female.'

The term 'femicide' (femicidio) was particularly embraced in Latin America as a useful tool in response to an alarming escalation of very violent murders of women. The term has been mainly used to describe the killings of women by intimate partners and family members. It was introduced in the last century to describe killings of women that were gender-related in order to recognize the impact of inequality and discrimination, identified internationally as a root cause of violence against women. Femicide has been identified globally as a leading cause of premature death for women. This page collates all DW content refering to femicide.

Bolivia's women activists get support from Germany

Bolivia's women activists get support from Germany 24.08.2022

Year after year, Bolivia witnesses an extremely high level of violence against women. Many victims turn into activists. German Development Minister Svenja Schulze wants to support them with feminist development policy.
Femicides in Egypt, Jordan spark anger, calls for change

Femicides in Egypt, Jordan spark anger, calls for change 01.07.2022

Recent high-profile cases of women being killed in Jordan and Egypt for rejecting marriage proposals have sparked widespread anger about femicides and fueled a growing debate about women's rights and safety.
Turkey's femicide problem: All eyes on court verdicts

Turkey's femicide problem: All eyes on court verdicts 19.06.2022

Two court rulings in Turkey regarding a femicide case, as well as the legality of the country's exit from a key accord against gender-based violence, are being closely watched by women's rights groups.
Conference on diverse forms of global feminist protests

Conference on diverse forms of global feminist protests 19.05.2022

Violence against women is a global problem but women are successfully fighting back. The Goethe Institute's "Frequencies. Sharing Feminisms" festival shows how they do this.
Pakistan: The graveyard of femicide victims

Pakistan: The graveyard of femicide victims 04.03.2022

Women accused of adultery are killed in the name of "honor" in some parts of Pakistan's Sindh province. Family members bury their bodies in a remote location without a funeral.
France vows action on femicide after 3 more women killed

France vows action on femicide after 3 more women killed 04.01.2022

The killings of three women on the first day of 2022 have evoked massive outcry over France's growing problem of femicide. Activists have criticized the government's inability to rein in deadly domestic violence.
Turkish police fire tear gas at women's march against violence

Turkish police fire tear gas at women's march against violence 25.11.2021

Police have used tear gas to disperse a crowd protesting gender-based violence in Istanbul. Many of the protesters called on the government to resign.
Human Rights Watch: Gender-based violence remains rampant in South Africa

Human Rights Watch: Gender-based violence remains rampant in South Africa 25.11.2021

The NGO says authorities desperately need to do more to address the crisis of gender-based violence, particularly amid the pandemic. But hard data on the number of victims is still worryingly difficult to come by.

Violence against women: When daily life becomes a nightmare

Violence against women: When daily life becomes a nightmare 25.11.2021

Every two-and-a-half days a woman in Germany dies at the hands of her partner or former partner, according to figures presented on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Turkey to pull out of Istanbul Convention on violence against women

Turkey to pull out of Istanbul Convention on violence against women 30.06.2021

The Council of Europe framework was drawn up to protect women from physical abuse, among other things. But Turkey is determined to ditch the agreement, which rights organizations say is unlawful.

Turkey: Women rally ahead of rights treaty official exit

Turkey: Women rally ahead of rights treaty official exit 19.06.2021

Protesters have called on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reverse Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention — an accord to end violence against women.
In Guatemala, women fear for their lives

In Guatemala, women fear for their lives 02.05.2021

At least 160 women have been killed in the first four months of 2021 in Guatemala — more than one per day. Amid more than 20,000 complaints of violence, few facilities are available for women to get help.
Turkey slammed for quitting treaty protecting women's rights

Turkey slammed for quitting treaty protecting women's rights 20.03.2021

As protests grew nationwide, the international community condemned President Erdogan's decision to leave the world's first treaty on violence against women.
Turkey quits Istanbul Convention on violence against women

Turkey quits Istanbul Convention on violence against women 20.03.2021

Protests erupted in Turkey after President Erdogan decided to pull out of the landmark international convention which aims to protect women from violence.
Women's Day rallies highlight inequality amid pandemic

Women's Day rallies highlight inequality amid pandemic 08.03.2021

From Germany to Mexico to Pakistan, women around the world have marked the International Women's day with rallies as they protested amplified gender inequality during the COVID-19 crisis.
How many femicides in Turkey are covered up as suicides?

How many femicides in Turkey are covered up as suicides? 03.03.2021

Last year, 300 women were murdered in Turkey, according to a women's rights organization. The number of unrecorded cases could be far higher as femicides are often filed as suicides. 

