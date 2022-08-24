Femicide is a hate crime broadly defined as 'the intentional killing of women or girls because they are female.'

The term 'femicide' (femicidio) was particularly embraced in Latin America as a useful tool in response to an alarming escalation of very violent murders of women. The term has been mainly used to describe the killings of women by intimate partners and family members. It was introduced in the last century to describe killings of women that were gender-related in order to recognize the impact of inequality and discrimination, identified internationally as a root cause of violence against women. Femicide has been identified globally as a leading cause of premature death for women. This page collates all DW content refering to femicide.