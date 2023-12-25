  1. Skip to content
ConflictsUkraine

Musicians boost morale among Ukrainian front-line troops

Nick Connolly
December 25, 2023

With queues of volunteers outside recruitment offices a thing of the past, many Ukrainian soldiers on the front line don't know when they'll next get time off to see their families. DW met some musicians in uniform who are trying to keep spirits up.

