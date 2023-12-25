Musicians boost morale among Ukrainian front-line troops

ConflictsUkraineMusicians boost morale among Ukrainian front-line troopsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineNick Connolly12/25/2023December 25, 2023With queues of volunteers outside recruitment offices a thing of the past, many Ukrainian soldiers on the front line don't know when they'll next get time off to see their families. DW met some musicians in uniform who are trying to keep spirits up.https://p.dw.com/p/4aYtSAdvertisement