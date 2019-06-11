Multiple arrests at Moscow protests over journalist's arrest

At least 94 people were arrested in Moscow on Wednesday as people protested against the arrest of a journalist.

Ivan Golunov was arrested last week on reportedly trumped-up drug charges, but was released following an unusually vocal backlash in Russia and internationally.

Golunov vowed to continue his investigative work into corruption and graft.

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny was among those arrested

Despite his release, people continued to protest on Wednesday, calling for police involved to be punished. Authorities warned that the demonstration would be illegal.

DW correspondent Emily Sherwin reported that a heavy police presence was in force to send a message.

A young man in Ivan Golunov t-shirt told DW: "We came today because we want those who are guilty to be punished."

An older woman said: "Apart from what we achieved with Ivan a lot of other people are wrongly behind bars. It’s great that we got Ivan out, but that’s a drop in the ocean. we have to do something."

Monitoring group OVD-Info said police had detained at least 94 people, some of them forcibly.

German news weekly Der Spiegel reported one of its producers was also arrested, despite carrying appropriate permits.

