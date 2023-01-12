Much at stake for African nations at COP28

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaMuch at stake for African nations at COP28To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaLouise Osborne12/01/2023December 1, 2023Africa is responsible for less than 5% of global emissions, but countries across the continent are among the hardest hit by climate change. Somalia is among the countries being represented by the African Group of Negotiators at COP28.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZhNBAdvertisement