 Mozambique′s rubies - A blessing or a curse?

Reporter

Mozambique's rubies - A blessing or a curse?

Rubies are increasingly prized on the international gemstone market. The world’s largest ruby mine is in northern Mozambique, where thousands of people are fleeing Islamist militias. Can the lucrative business improve the lives of the people there?

The mine’s executives have a clear-cut position: They say they pay the taxes they owe, and that Mozambique's government should use this money to build schools in the region, ensure security, and fight poverty. They say the mine alone can’t provide a livelihood to the entire region. Meanwhile, some locals regularly attempt to enter the mine illegally and mine rubies themselves. In the past, there have been reports of violent clashes with the mine's security personnel. Are the rubies a blessing or a curse? A report by Adrian Kriesch.

