 Mozambique discovers 30,000 ′ghost′ workers | News | DW | 11.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Mozambique discovers 30,000 'ghost' workers

Paying the salaries of the thousands of ficticious workers costs at least $250 million. The news is the latest in a series of financial scandals in Mozambique.

Construction workers in Mozambique

The government of Mozambique has discovered some 30,000 workers on the government payroll were either dead or didn't exist, local media reported on Tuesday. The Public Service ministry said that this amounted to millions fraudulently taken from the public coffers of the cash-strapped nation.

The discovery was made while the government was carrying out checks to assess the effectiveness of employees.

"A proof-of-life test of the Mozambique civil service between 2015 and 2017 has detected around 30,000 'ghost' employees costing the equivalent of €220 million ($250 million)," Public Service Minister Carmelita Namashulua told Mozambique's state news agency.

Paying the wages of public workers amounts to about 55 percent of government expenditure.

Mozambique has been plagued by financial woes in recent years. In 2016, President Filipe Nyusi's administration was forced to admit it had secretly borrowed $2 billion to buy weapons. According to Transparency International's 2017 corruption perceptions index, Mozambique was rated the 153rd most corrupt country of 180.

Several large donors have frozen their aid to Mozambique over corruption worries, forcing the country to stop paying off its debts, deepening its economic woes.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Mozambique looks to China for financial help

Mozambique is struggling with a financial and economic crisis. After his pleas for help went unheeded by Europe, President Nyusi is now hoping for a bailout from China. (19.05.2016)  

Mozambique's debt crisis: Who will pay the bill?

As Mozambique's hidden debt scandal continues, groups are pushing for the secret loans that triggered the financial crisis to be declared illegal. (16.08.2018)  

Mozambique shaken after string of mysterious murders, crime spree

Since October 2017, the country's Cabo Delgado province has been plagued by a series of anonymous attacks that have left 90 people dead. Suspects are in custody, but what is known about the perpetrators remains murky. (20.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Symbolbild Euro-Geldscheine

Africa’s debt crisis: Who is to blame? 08.12.2018

While domestic corruption and mismanagement are part of the problem, activists say the situation is complex. The international community is also to blame for the enormous mountain of debt threatening African economies.

Mosambik - Metical

Mozambique's debt crisis: Who will pay the bill? 16.08.2018

As Mozambique's hidden debt scandal continues, groups are pushing for the secret loans that triggered the financial crisis to be declared illegal.

Brasilien Präsidentschaftswahlen Sicherheitsmaßnahmen

Brazil votes with far-right Jair Bolsonaro favorite to win 28.10.2018

Voters are widely expected to pick the outspoken Jair Bolsonaro, who has vowed an iron fist to tackle endemic corruption and rampant crime. The opposition worries his election victory may undermine democracy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 