Movie Poster Painter Götz Valien

At his Berlin studio, Götz Valien paints giant film posters up to 70 m² in size. One of his latest works is the poster for “Licorice Pizza”. He works quickly, completing his commissioned pieces in one to two days.
Other topics on Euromaxx:
Europe by Train: A Ride on the Glacier Express
There’s no nicer way to travel through the Alps than in the panoramic train cars of the Glacier Express. The ride from St. Moritz to Zermatt on the “world’s slowest express train” takes around eight hours.
Deceptively real: Youmeng Liu’s Embroidered Edibles
Bristol-based artist Youmeng Lui embroiders food designs that you want to bite right into – including fruit, popcorn and even a complete breakfast menu.
The Blind Chef Antonio Ciotola
Italian chef Antonio Ciotola lost his eyesight in an accident. But he still manages perfectly well in the kitchen of his restaurant, which is known for its excellent dishes.
Monika Mostowik’s Morbidly Bbeautiful Doll Photos
Polish photographer Monika Mostowik stages strangely captivating scenes using ball-jointed dolls. She designs their clothing, wigs and make-up, and photographs them at deserted locations.
