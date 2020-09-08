Movie Poster Painter Götz Valien

Other topics on Euromaxx:

Europe by Train: A Ride on the Glacier Express

There’s no nicer way to travel through the Alps than in the panoramic train cars of the Glacier Express. The ride from St. Moritz to Zermatt on the “world’s slowest express train” takes around eight hours.

Deceptively real: Youmeng Liu’s Embroidered Edibles

Bristol-based artist Youmeng Lui embroiders food designs that you want to bite right into – including fruit, popcorn and even a complete breakfast menu.

The Blind Chef Antonio Ciotola

Italian chef Antonio Ciotola lost his eyesight in an accident. But he still manages perfectly well in the kitchen of his restaurant, which is known for its excellent dishes.

Monika Mostowik’s Morbidly Bbeautiful Doll Photos

Polish photographer Monika Mostowik stages strangely captivating scenes using ball-jointed dolls. She designs their clothing, wigs and make-up, and photographs them at deserted locations.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 12.01.2022 – 04:30 UTC

SAT 12.01.2022 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 13.01.2022 – 01:30 UTC

SUN 13.01.2022 – 06:30 UTC

SUN 13.01.2022 – 17:30 UTC

MON 14.01.2022 – 00:02 UTC

MON 14.01.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 13.01.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3