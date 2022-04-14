 Moses Mendelssohn: leading Enlightenment philosopher | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 14.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Moses Mendelssohn: leading Enlightenment philosopher

At an exhibition dedicated to him at the Jewish Museum Berlin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described the philosopher's legacy as "universal."

  • Portrait of Moses Mendelssohn

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Moses Mendelssohn (1729-1786)

    At the time of the 18th century European Enlightenment movement, the Jewish Haskalah Enlightenment movement developed around Moses Mendelssohn, a philosopher, immigrant to Berlin and self-made intellectual. He was a celebrity, even more famous than Immanuel Kant in his day and age.

  • Statue of Immanuel Kant

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Immanuel Kant (1724-1804)

    Today, Immanuel Kant stands for the philosophy of the Enlightenment in Germany like no other philosopher. Every student will have heard his famous categorical imperative quote: "Act only according to that maxim whereby you can, at the same time, will that it should become a universal law." His 1781 book "Critique of Pure Reason" laid the foundations of modern philosophy.

  • Portrait of Johann Gottfried Herder

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Johann Gottfried Herder (1744-1803)

    Johann Gottfried Herder, a Kant student, is also considered one of the most important philosophers of the Enlightenment period in Germany. In his main work, "Ideas for the Philosophy of the History of Humanity," he identified the purpose of man's existence as being purely "directed toward the formation of humanity," meant to serve all the "lowly needs of the earth and itself lead to them."

  • Statue of Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz standing in a niche flanked by two pillars

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz (1646-1716)

    Leibniz was a philosopher of the early Enlightenment and one of its most important pioneers. Even before Kant, he formulated an important maxim of Enlightenment thought, namely that every human being has the ability to lead a sensible life.

  • Portrait of Gotthold Ephraim Lessing

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Gotthold Ephraim Lessing (1729-1781)

    Tolerance, freedom and a new self-confidence in the middle classes — these ideas were at the heart of Lessing's plays and writings. Above all, he criticized religious dogmatism and advocated equal rights for different religions. In his play "Nathan the Wise," the titular charcater is largely modeled after his lifelong friend, the Jewish Enlightenment philosopher Moses Mendelssohn.

  • Photo of Theodor W. Adorno in 1960

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Theodor Adorno (1903-1969)

    The ideas advocated in the Enlightenment survived for centuries. All the same, fascist and destructive ideologies later emerged in Germany and Europe. How did that happen? This question was the focus of Theodor Adorno's work. In the 1940s, Adorno and Max Horkheimer (1895-1973) created a critical theory entitled "Dialectic of Enlightenment."

  • Photo of Jürgen Habermas

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Jürgen Habermas

    Jürgen Habermas is one of the most influential thinkers of our time, known for taking a stand on social and ethical issues. In his view, communicative interactions are the basis of society. These, in turn, are based on understanding — and that is what his philosophy has in common with Enlightenment thought.

    Author: Kevin Tschierse


  • Portrait of Moses Mendelssohn

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Moses Mendelssohn (1729-1786)

    At the time of the 18th century European Enlightenment movement, the Jewish Haskalah Enlightenment movement developed around Moses Mendelssohn, a philosopher, immigrant to Berlin and self-made intellectual. He was a celebrity, even more famous than Immanuel Kant in his day and age.

  • Statue of Immanuel Kant

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Immanuel Kant (1724-1804)

    Today, Immanuel Kant stands for the philosophy of the Enlightenment in Germany like no other philosopher. Every student will have heard his famous categorical imperative quote: "Act only according to that maxim whereby you can, at the same time, will that it should become a universal law." His 1781 book "Critique of Pure Reason" laid the foundations of modern philosophy.

  • Portrait of Johann Gottfried Herder

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Johann Gottfried Herder (1744-1803)

    Johann Gottfried Herder, a Kant student, is also considered one of the most important philosophers of the Enlightenment period in Germany. In his main work, "Ideas for the Philosophy of the History of Humanity," he identified the purpose of man's existence as being purely "directed toward the formation of humanity," meant to serve all the "lowly needs of the earth and itself lead to them."

  • Statue of Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz standing in a niche flanked by two pillars

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz (1646-1716)

    Leibniz was a philosopher of the early Enlightenment and one of its most important pioneers. Even before Kant, he formulated an important maxim of Enlightenment thought, namely that every human being has the ability to lead a sensible life.

  • Portrait of Gotthold Ephraim Lessing

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Gotthold Ephraim Lessing (1729-1781)

    Tolerance, freedom and a new self-confidence in the middle classes — these ideas were at the heart of Lessing's plays and writings. Above all, he criticized religious dogmatism and advocated equal rights for different religions. In his play "Nathan the Wise," the titular charcater is largely modeled after his lifelong friend, the Jewish Enlightenment philosopher Moses Mendelssohn.

  • Photo of Theodor W. Adorno in 1960

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Theodor Adorno (1903-1969)

    The ideas advocated in the Enlightenment survived for centuries. All the same, fascist and destructive ideologies later emerged in Germany and Europe. How did that happen? This question was the focus of Theodor Adorno's work. In the 1940s, Adorno and Max Horkheimer (1895-1973) created a critical theory entitled "Dialectic of Enlightenment."

  • Photo of Jürgen Habermas

    German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

    Jürgen Habermas

    Jürgen Habermas is one of the most influential thinkers of our time, known for taking a stand on social and ethical issues. In his view, communicative interactions are the basis of society. These, in turn, are based on understanding — and that is what his philosophy has in common with Enlightenment thought.

    Author: Kevin Tschierse


The Jewish philosopher Moses Mendelssohn summed up the spirit of the Enlightenment with the following words: "To search for truth, to love beauty, to want to do good, to do the best — that is man's destiny." Modern, clear terminology that helped him gain fame quickly in the 18th century, and which seems more relevant than ever today.

With the European Enlightenment, the "Haskalah" or Jewish Enlightenment, developed around the Berlin-based philosopher. 

Thus, the Jewish Museum Berlin is now tracing his footsteps with an exhibition. At the opening of "We Dreamed of Nothing but Enlightenment," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described Mendelssohn's legacy as universal. He cited the values associated with the philosopher: "tolerance, freedom of opinion and the power of reason and science, peaceful coexistence between religions, humanity and the validity of human rights."

 "We owe these values to the Enlightenment. Our modern liberal democracies are founded upon them," the German president added.

Hetty Berg

Hetty Berg heads the Jewish Museum Berlin

Throughout his life, Moses Mendelssohn suffered from antisemitic prejudice, the president added. Such exclusion still exists today, he said, arguing however that Jews are not strangers, not the others. "They belong to us, they are a part of us. That is what Moses Mendelssohn fought for."

A figure of integration

The exhibition focuses on Mendelssohn's life in Berlin, where the "mastermind" of modernism, born in Dessau in 1729, had lived since 1743. He prepared "what we call today critical consciousness," museum director Hetty Berg told Germany's Catholic News Agency (kna). His ideas of equal rights for religions, tolerance and a plural society continue to have an impact today, Berg said.

Mendelssohn was at the forefront of the social debates of his time. The 18th century was marked by a social discourse that eventually culminated in the French Revolution and other social upheavals. Philosophers and intellectuals heatedly debated religion and social structures. Enlightenment thinkers, including Immanuel Kant, Gotthold Ephraim Lessing and Johann Gottfried Herder, campaigned against prejudice and for tolerance, and discussed the social equality of different social classes. The equality of Jews in German society was an important philosophical and political issue, too — and Moses Mendelssohn became the "father of the Jewish Enlightenment."

Among his closest friends was Gotthold Ephraim Lessing, who was in turn inspired by Mendelssohn. The titular character of Lessing's play "Nathan the Wise," which deals with the Enlightenment's idea of tolerance, was modeled after his friend, Mendelssohn. 

Painting that shows two men seated at a table, another watches them, a woman enters with a tray, Lessing und Lavater visitng Moses Mendelssohn

Moses Mendelssohn and Lessing were good friends

The exhibition also looks at the religious debates Mendelssohn participated in. "We show how 18th century Berlin became a place where different Jewish and non-Jewish perspectives converged and a Jewish modernity developed that influenced almost all of Europe," Berg emphasized. Mendelssohn did not doubt that "different people represent different world views" but can still live together as rational beings, she added.

Around 350 objects are on display, including a Torah curtain Mendelssohn owned and many of his writings and portraits. The museum also managed to reenact Mendelssohn's life. With the help of audiovisual animation, anecdotes from his life are reenacted — with listening stations and paper prints. The parallel exhibition of the graphic novel "Moische. Six Anecdotes from the Life of Moses Mendelssohn" by Dutch artist Typex provides a modern balance.

'Jewish Luther'

Mendelssohn had also translated the Torah, making religious knowledge accessible to a broader public. The reform movement he initiated in Judaism led to the philosopher being referred to as the "Jewish Luther."

With his arguments for Jewish emancipation, minority rights and the separation of state and religion, Mendelssohn paved the way for modernity. The exhibition about his influential life at the Jewish Museum Berlin runs until September 11, 2022.

This article was originally written in German.

 

DW recommends

Jürgen Habermas: Who is the philosopher who rejected a prize from the UAE?

At nearly 92, Jürgen Habermas is still advocating for a robust and transparent civil society. Now Germany's greatest living intellectual has rejected an award from the United Arab Emirates.  

German Enlightenment: From Kant and Mendelssohn to Habermas

With the Age of Enlightenment, calls arose for the power of reason, liberty and progress. These were the leading German Enlightenment philosophers.  

Key German-Jewish figures

The digital remembrance project "Tsurikrufn" commemorates German-Jewish cultural workers from before 1933 — musicians, filmmakers, artists, architects.  