Moscow in the dark

There is plenty to do and discover after sunset in Moscow. Be that visiting a circus, a beauty salon, or Moscow’s futuristic-looking Zaryadye Park. The metropolis has much to offer.
The Russian dissident politician has been repeatedly arrested and tried for his protests. Each time, he has called on Europe's human rights court for help. But will that path remain open after Thursday's decision?
Russia wants the UK to reveal what it knows about the identity of the two suspects in the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal. Moscow said it wants to get to the bottom of the case.
From vodka to beloved opera classics – DW's Anastassia Boutsko takes a look at World Cup host Russia's most popular exports and clears up some cultural cliches.
The Euromaxx series "Pioneering Women" introduces women with groundbreaking achievements. We asked which woman is your role model. Find out here who won the Euromaxx wristwatch.
A giant panorama of the ancient city of Pergamon can now be seen in Berlin. The 360° picture was created by artist Yadegar Asisi. He shows scenes from daily life in the year 129 AD.
Dorota Kobiela has broken new ground in the movie industry with her Oscar-nominated film “Loving Vincent.” This biopic of Vincent van Gogh is the first-ever feature to animate what were oil paintings on canvas.
As a tidal river, the Thames has a beach at certain times. At low tide, mudlarks search for “treasures” in the uncovered foreshore. If they find anything valuable, they have to present it to the Museum of London.
