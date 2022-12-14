Seven of 30 flights planned to transport Moroccan fans to support their team in the World Cup semi finals have been canceledImage: AP Photo/picture alliance
Morocco flights carrying football fans to Qatar canceled
52 minutes ago
Morocco has said seven flights were canceled due to "restrictions imposed by Qatari authorities." The national Moroccan carrier had announced 30 flights to support the team in the World Cup semifinals.
Seven flights meant to transport Moroccan fans to Qatar to support their team in the historic semifinal game against France on Wednesday have been canceled at the last minute, the Moroccan state news agency said.
The agency cited the national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, saying the cancelation of the flights from Casablanca to Doha was due to "the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities."
No further elaboration on the restrictions was given.