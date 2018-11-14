More than 1,000 missing in California fires

US rescue workers are searching for more than 1,000 people who are missing after massive fires in Northern California.

At least 71 people are confirmed to have died in the wildfires, but many more are unaccounted for.

The full list likely includes people who fled the blaze and were unknowingly listed as missing, as well as people who were counted twice, local authorities said.

Rescuers with sniffer dogs have been going house to house searching for people, while authorities collect DNA from relatives of the missing.

California's deadly wildfires continue to burn The deadly California wildfires rage on People continue to die in California's wildfires. As of Thursday, the number of victims of the Camp Fire in Northern California had risen to 63 — making it the deadliest single fire in the state's history. Three people have also died in the "Woolsey Fire" in Southern California.

California's deadly wildfires continue to burn Hundreds of thousands of evacuees Around a quarter of a million people had to leave their homes, with many documenting dangerous escapes from the flames on social media. On Thursday, local authorities said at least 631 people were still unaccounted for, as rescuers continued to search for bodies and survivors.

California's deadly wildfires continue to burn Paradise wiped off the map Ten search teams were working in and around Paradise — a town of 27,000 north of Sacramento. The town was almost completely burnt to ashes and more than 6,000 homes were completely destroyed. In this photo from Paradise, a staircase is the only thing left standing of what used to be a house.

California's deadly wildfires continue to burn Buildings burnt to the ground The fires have destroyed thousands of homes, including several exclusive residences in Malibu, where many celebrities live. Actor Gerard Butler said on Instagram that his house in Malibu was "half-gone." At the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, stars called for prayers and donations to help residents and rescuers.

California's deadly wildfires continue to burn Escape from the fires Evacuation orders have been issued for the entire town of Malibu. These horses have unusual temporary stables at the lifeguard towers on a beach in Malibu as a result of the Woolsey Fire. It's also affected the nearby town of Thousand Oaks, which was still reeling after a gunman killed 12 people in a bar on November 7.

California's deadly wildfires continue to burn Rescuers continue to work Out-of-state fire crews continue to arrive in California, as winds and dry conditions are expected to fan the flames through the rest of the week. According to fire officials, by late Sunday the Camp Fire was around 25 percent contained, while only 15 percent of the Woolsey Fire was under control. California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency. Author: Giulia Saudelli



Californian authorities listed more than 2,000 people as missing after wildfires last year, but the final death toll was revised to just 44.

Fires have been particularly devastating this year, almost entirely destroying the town of Paradise, home to 27,000 people.

More than 50,000 people fled the fires, seeking safe haven in shelters, motels and with relatives. The fires have caused massive property losses, making them the most-destructive on record.

US President Donald Trump is expected to visit the site on Saturday, having blamed the devastation on poor management of land.

aw/bw (AP, Reuters, AFP)