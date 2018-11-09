 California wildfire becomes deadliest in state′s history | News | DW | 13.11.2018

News

California wildfire becomes deadliest in state's history

With the death toll rising to 42, the devastating "Camp Fire" raging in northern California has become the deadliest in the state's history. The blaze has leveled thousands of homes with crews still battling the flames.

  • The Camp Fire burns along a ridgetop in Big Bend, California (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Berger)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    The deadly California wildfires rage on

    People continue to die in California's wildfires. As of Monday, the number of victims of the Camp Fire in Northern California had risen to 42 — making it the deadliest single fire in the state's history. Two people have also died in the "Woolsey Fire" in Southern California.

  • A scorched car rests by gas pumps near Pulga, California (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Berger)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    Hundreds of thousands of evacuees

    Around a quarter of a million people had to leave their homes, with many documenting dangerous escapes from the flames on social media. On Sunday, at least 228 people were still unaccounted for, as rescuers continued to search for bodies and survivors.

  • California wildfires (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Locher)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    Paradise wiped off the map

    Ten search teams were working in and around Paradise — a town north of 27,000 north of Sacramento. The town was almost completely burnt to ashes and more than six thousand homes were completely destroyed. In this photo from Paradise, a staircase is the only thing left standing of what used to be a house.

  • California wildfires (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    Buildings burnt to the ground

    The fires have destroyed thousands of homes, including several exclusive residences in Malibu, where many celebrities live. Actor Gerard Butler said on Instagram that his house in Malibu was "half-gone." At the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, stars called for prayers and donations to help residents and rescuers.

  • California wildfires (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    Escape from the fires

    Evacuation orders have been issued for the entire town of Malibu. These horses have unusual temporary stables at the lifeguard towers on a beach in Malibu as a result of the Woolsey Fire. It's also affected the nearby town of Thousand Oaks, which was still reeling after a gunman killed 12 people in a bar just last week.

  • California wildfires (picture-alliance/AP Phtot/R. Vogel)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    Rescuers continue to work

    Out-of-state fire crews continue to arrive in California, as winds and dry conditions are expected to fan the flames through the rest of the week. According to fire officials, by late Sunday the Camp Fire was around 25 percent contained, while only 15 percent of the Woolsey Fire was under control. California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency.

    Author: Giulia Saudelli


The so-called "Camp Fire" in northern California is now the deadliest wildfire in the US state's history, local authorities said on Monday, after recovering more human remains.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a press conference that the remains of 42 people have been uncovered so far — with only three of the victims identified so far.

Honea said authorities are bringing in further resources to set up a DNA system and more quickly identify the bodies.

Firefighters are still battling to control the fire four days after it broke out, with hundreds of people still missing.

The Camp Fire is also ranked as the most destructive wildfire in California in terms of property losses, after leveling over 7,100 homes and buildings since it began last Thursday. Another 15,000 structures are still listed as threatened.

Watch video 05:29
Now live
05:29 mins.

Fierce winds fan California wildfires

The blaze devastated the town of Paradise, California, where the fire reduced houses to ash and rubble shortly after the blaze broke out. In some cases, there were only charred fragments of bone remaining.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Trump approves disaster declaration

Authorities said another two people were killed in a separate blaze in southern California, called the "Woolsey Fire." The fire west of Los Angeles has destroyed 370 homes and caused 200,000 people to evacuate.

US President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for California, writing on Twitter that he "wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on."

Trump previously blamed "poor" forest management for the fires, and threatened to withhold federal funds.

California Governor Jerry Brown requested the declaration, which makes victims eligible for crisis counseling, legal aid, as well as housing and unemployment help.

rs/ rc  (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Watch video 01:38
Now live
01:38 mins.

Wildfires devastate Paradise, California

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 