Mongla in Bangladesh becomes home for climate refugees

MigrationBangladeshMongla in Bangladesh becomes home for climate refugeesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationBangladesh02/26/2024February 26, 2024Bangladesh is seeking to make satellite towns climate-resistant so they can house internally displaced people. Mongla is one of the first model towns. The need is urgent: climate change is expected to displace millions here in the coming years.https://p.dw.com/p/4cnBzAdvertisement