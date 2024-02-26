  1. Skip to content
Mongla in Bangladesh becomes home for climate refugees

February 26, 2024

Bangladesh is seeking to make satellite towns climate-resistant so they can house internally displaced people. Mongla is one of the first model towns. The need is urgent: climate change is expected to displace millions here in the coming years.

