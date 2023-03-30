  1. Skip to content
Mohammed VI - The Limits of Power

March 30, 2023

In 2019, King Mohammed VI of Morocco celebrated 20 years since his ascension to the throne. This film assesses the impact of his two decades of absolute power, while drawing a portrait of a man who has been nicknamed both "the king of the poor" and "the king of cash".

https://p.dw.com/p/4PUhw

Morocco: A country of 36 million people with one of the oldest dynasties in the world and a king who holds enormous power. Mohammed VI, or "M6" as he is known in Morocco, is something of a progressive: His country is plagued by poverty, illiteracy and unrest, yet he has made social reforms, modernized the constitution and worked to transform the economy. This documentary is a portrait of a man who was prepared all his life to become king of Morocco. After the death of his father, Hassan II, Crown Prince Mohammed succeeded him in 1999. He was seen by many Moroccans as a beacon of hope. In the first years of his reign, he introduced a more liberal family law that gave women more rights and launched numerous infrastructure projects. When the Arab Spring reached Morocco in 2011, Mohammed VI even modernized the constitution. However, these reforms were never profoundly democratic.

This documentary provides answers to important questions about his more than 20-year reign. How does Mohammed VI see the future of his country? What progress has the kingdom made under his rule? Is he really a progressive king? Or does relinquishing some of his powers only serve to maintain his own ability to rule?

About the show

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

