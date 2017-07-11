 Moderna suing Pfizer, Biontech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine | News | DW | 26.08.2022

News

Moderna suing Pfizer, Biontech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine

Moderna says its pharma competitors used technology that it had developed years before the pandemic.

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine as people from ages 25 to 30 start their vaccination phase with the Moderna novel COVID-19 vaccine against the Coronavirus disease in Colombia

The lawsuit seeks undetermined monetary damages

Moderna said in a statement on Friday that it is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement while developing the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States.

The American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, alleges its rivals copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.

More to follow...

jsi/fb (Reuters, AFP)

