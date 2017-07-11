Moderna suing Pfizer, Biontech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Moderna says its pharma competitors used technology that it had developed years before the pandemic.
Moderna said in a statement on Friday that it is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement while developing the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States.
The American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, alleges its rivals copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
More to follow...
jsi/fb (Reuters, AFP)