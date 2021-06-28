Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Each year, the Mobile World Congress brings together enthusiasts from the digital world sharing their view on the latest gadgets.
The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, is the world's larest gathering of the mobile industry. This page collates recent DW content on the event.
The Mobile World Congress, the world's largest mobile communications trade fair, begins today in Barcelona. It opened with a sensation, too; Huawei unveiled its Mate X foldable smartphone, a direct competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Fold.
Deutsche Telekom has 'flown' in a special guest to showcase its broadband capabilities at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The German telecom giant focused on its activities to advance 5G mobile networking.
Better, smarter, faster... the phones at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona are jostling to kick the likes of Apple and Samsung off the top spots. But it's not just the devices themselves which are taking the spotlight... but the network tech that keeps us connected to the rest of the world.