Mobile World Congress

Each year, the Mobile World Congress brings together enthusiasts from the digital world sharing their view on the latest gadgets.

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, is the world's larest gathering of the mobile industry. This page collates recent DW content on the event.

DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 28.06.2021

Facebook tops $1 trillion in market value - Mobile World Congress begins without key players - Lebanon plunges deeper into economic crisis
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 28.06.2021

Lebanon plunges deeper into economic crisis - Mobile World Congress begins without key players - Young Africans earn a living from e-sports
The media rushed to get a glimpse of the new Mate X (c) DW/Kate Ferguson

Opinion: Caution justified when it comes to coronavirus 13.02.2020

There is no need to panic about coronavirus. But we also shouldn't take unnecessary risks by bringing together tens of thousands of businesspeople from around the world, says Fabian Schmidt.
MWC Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress) convenes the industry to share innovation, explore trends and hear from today's leaders and influencers.

Coronavirus cancels Mobile World Congress in Barcelona 12.02.2020

Organizers of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona canceled the tech fair after nearly all the big names pulled out of the event due to coronavirus fears. China's Huawei was the only major company set to participate.
Unternehmen Somnox Somnox founder Julian Jagtenberg

Do you need a robot to get to sleep? 26.02.2019

A Dutch entrepreneur has created a robot which is supposed to help you get a good night's sleep. It mimics the breathing of a baby to get you to drift off. But does it actually work?

25.02.2019 Mobile World Congress Photo taken Feb. 25, 2019, shows the new Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone being exhibited at the Mobile World Congress fair in Barcelona. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Huawei launching foldable phone to compete with Samsung 25.02.2019

The Mobile World Congress, the world's largest mobile communications trade fair, begins today in Barcelona. It opened with a sensation, too; Huawei unveiled its Mate X foldable smartphone, a direct competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Fold.
Huawei's Mate X: What's beneath the fold? 25.02.2019

Huawei's new foldable phone is 5G-compatible and comes with an even heftier price tag than Samsung's flexible device. So the question is whether or not there's anything worthwhile beneath the fold. Kate Ferguson reports.
27.02.2018 VR glases

Mobile World Congress is about conversations, not devices 22.02.2019

This year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona takes place against a backdrop of tension between politics and technology. It's worth paying attention to the conversations that happen there.
27.02.2018 MWC hall from above

MWC 2018: the highlights reel 28.02.2018

The world’s largest gathering of the mobile industry is currently underway in Barcelona. From service with an artificial smile to exhilarating VR experiences, here are the highlights of what’s on show.

26.12.2018 Pressekonferenz der Deutschen Telekom mit Claudia Nemat und Manuel Neuer, die beim Mobile World Congress in Barcelona stattgefunden hat

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer pays 'flying' visit to Mobile World Congress 27.02.2018

Deutsche Telekom has 'flown' in a special guest to showcase its broadband capabilities at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The German telecom giant focused on its activities to advance 5G mobile networking.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 26.02.2018

Mobile World Congress - New shareholder

Better, smarter, faster: the mobile networks of the future 26.02.2018

Better, smarter, faster... the phones at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona are jostling to kick the likes of Apple and Samsung off the top spots. But it's not just the devices themselves which are taking the spotlight... but the network tech that keeps us connected to the rest of the world.

Samsung's new smartphones in Barcelona 26.02.2018

As the Mobile World Congress gets underway, Samsung has unveiled its new flagship smartphones. The South Korean firm is hoping better pictures and augmented reality will help it keep its title as the world's biggest smartphone maker.
20.02.2018, Großbritannien, London: Die Slow-Motion-App des Samsung Galaxy S9 reagiert auf Bewegungen. (zu dpa: Mobile World Congress: Samsung zeigt neue Smartphone-Oberklasse vom 25.02.2018) Foto: Philip Dethlefs/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Samsung’s S9 product launch reimagined 26.02.2018

Samsung's new smartphone features an enhanced camera said to be modeled on the human eye. But by getting sucked into the hype, do we risk losing sight of the bigger picture? DW's Kate Ferguson takes a look.
--FILE--A Chinese mobile phone user looks at the icons of (from top right to lower right) Mobile Baidu, Alipay of Alibaba Group and QQ of Tencent on his smartphone in Jinan city, east China's Shandong province, 18 August 2015. Baidu mobile search monthly active users (MAUs) were 663 million for the month of March 2016, an increase of 9% year-over-year according to Baidu first quarter 2016 results. Baidu mobile maps MAUs were 321 million for the month of March 2016, an increase of 19% YoY; GMV for transaction services totaled 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) for Q1 2016, an increase of 268% YoY. Baidu Wallet, Baidu°Øs payment product brand, reached activated accounts of 65 million at the end of March 2016, an increase of 152% YoY. |

Mobile World Congress 2018 — no chip off the old block 23.02.2018

Next week, tens of thousands of tech enthusiasts will flock to the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to discover the latest gadgets and the companies behind them. Here's a sneak peek at what we can expect.
26.02.2017+++ Arto Nummela, CEO of Nokia-HMD, holds up Nokia 3310 device during presentation ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

MWC 2017: between retro and realism 27.02.2017

At the opening of the world's largest smartphone trade fair in Barcelona manufacturers are vying for attention. Everyone wants a piece of the steadily growing mobile market. Even old mobile phone models are back again.

