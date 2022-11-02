Mobile technology for better livestock health

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaMobile technology for better livestock healthTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfrica Isaac Kaledzi | Wolf Gebhardt02/11/2022February 11, 2022In northern Ghana, farmers lose some 25% of their animals to diseases every year. Feed and water shortages are also a problem. A startup has developed an app to help farmers get their animals vaccinated to reduce losses.https://p.dw.com/p/46ksFAdvertisement