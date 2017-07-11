Minneapolis imposes curfew following police shooting

A nighttime curfew was placed over the Twin City region of Minneapolis and St Paul, the city mayors announced on Monday, to prevent violent protest after a police officer shot a Black man dead on Sunday.

"I have declared a state of emergency in the city of Minneapolis, and we are following that up with a curfew that will begin at 7:00 pm (2300 GMT) tonight [and] go until 6:00 am tomorrow morning," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told a press conference.

The curfew would include the twin city of St Paul as well as Hennepin County, where Duante Wright was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed.

The chief of police in Brooklyn Center — the suburb where the shooting occurred — said that the officer who killed Wright had accidentally used her handgun instead of her taser after he refused to go into custody.

Tensions in Minnesota

Wright has been stopped for a traffic violation at which point the officers realized he had an outstanding arrest warrant. In the ensuing struggle, the 20-year-old was shot and died on the scene.

Authorities have been worried about escalating tensions in the city where George Floyd was killed by police last year. The trial against former officer Derek Chauvin is currently taking place not far from where Duante Wright was shot on Sunday.

The US was rocked last year by widespread protests against police violence and racism. The protests, which sometimes ended in looting and vandalism, garnered global support.

ab/msh (AFP, Reuters)