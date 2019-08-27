Millions of children in conflicts need psychological help: report

More than 420 million children live in conflict zones, according to a new study. Humanitarian groups have called on countries to do more to preserve childhood, including providing assistance and much-needed funds.
Save the Children on Tuesday said 24 million children are in need of psychological assistance due to trauma sustained from conflicts.
NGOs are pushing governments to do more to safeguard childhood as the number of children living in conflict zones hits 420 million around the world.
In numbers:
Read more: In Yemen, 'nearly all children' at risk from war
ls/rt (KNA, dpa)