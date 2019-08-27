Millions of children in conflicts need psychological help: report

Save the Children on Tuesday said 24 million children are in need of psychological assistance due to trauma sustained from conflicts.

NGOs are pushing governments to do more to safeguard childhood as the number of children living in conflict zones hits 420 million around the world.

In numbers:

142 million children live in a high-intensity conflict zone, where at least 1,000 people are killed each year.

Only 0.14 percent of development aid went towards children's psychological assistance over two years.

Around 17 percent of people living in or displaced from a conflict zone require psychological aid.

