Millions of barefoot Filipinos flock to Christ statue

Over 2 million believers joined an annual barefoot procession in Manila on Thursday to honor the Black Nazarene, a wooden statue of Jesus Christ that many Catholic Filipinos believe performs miracles.

Devotees took part in the 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) procession through the Filipino capital that reenacts the statue's move in 1787 from Luneta Park to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, in Quiapo district.

More than 13,000 police officers were on duty to protect the float carrying the statue and to control the massive crowds.

Read more: Why has the Catholic Church taken so long to address child sexual abuse?

Devotees walk barefoot for penance and to imitate Christ's walk to Golgotha, or Calvary

Critics of the event have called it superstitious and an unnecessary safety risk. But the faithful believe touching the figure can cure illnesses and infertility and bring financial gain.

Officials of the country's Catholic Church said the procession demonstrated believers' "overflowing faith, an expression of their devotion."

Participants, many wearing maroon and yellow, clambered through the crowds to touch and kiss the statue or the fat rope that pulls it. Some climbed atop the float to touch the cross.

Authorities reported that part of the cross broke during the procession do to the overwhelming crowds.

The wooden statue of Jesus Christ, wearing a crown of thorns and bearing the cross, is named for its charred appearance. Many myths accompany the figure, including that it survived a fire on a journey from Mexico to the Philippines in the 17th century.

Hundreds of injuries reported

Over 130,000 people stayed in Manila park overnight, where the statue has been on display since Monday.

The Philippine Red Cross has treated hundreds of people for injuries related to heat, scrapes, exhaustion and other conditions. People have been known to die at past events, often due to heat or pre-existing conditions.

The procession is the high point of the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene, one of the most important festivals in the predominantly Catholic Philippines.

Over 80% of the Philippines' 100 million population is Roman Catholic.



Security precautions

School and government organizations closed for the event and authorities banned carrying firearms in the city as well as the sale of alcohol. Mobile services were also cut temporarily for security purposes.

The large police presence was also to protect against targeted acts of violence. Violent insurgencies, including acts carried out by militants linked to the "Islamic State," are common in the Philippines, though no specific threats had been made on the Thursday event.

Organizers said the statue was expected to reach the church after 15 hours. Last year, the procession took 21 hours.

kp/stb (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.